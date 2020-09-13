Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Homeless deaths in Interlaken Park, Garfield High kneels for anthem, Vito’s returns to Madison

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

After bikini barista ladies failed to catch on, Dreamboyz Espresso now pulling shots on Broadway

Bauhaus and its ‘strong coffee’ will return to Capitol Hill with Harvard Ave E cafe


With Microsoft set to take entire floor, big company workers at core of WeWork Capitol Hill strategy

2018

 

Victim dropped outside Harborview after 24th and Yesler shooting — UPDATE

In face of $40M suit, Sawant plans ‘Save the Showbox’ concert at Seattle City Hall

Video shows ‘use of force’ arrest for fare enforcement issue aboard train in Capitol Hill Station — UPDATE

2017

 

Seattle has a new new mayor

2016

 

Homelessness, addiction, two deaths, a father’s search: how the human remains in Interlaken Park were found

Next for Melrose and Pine: Rapha Clubhouse Seattle

Garfield High football players plan to kneel for national anthem

2015

 

A freeway lid in push for Hill-friendly convention center expansion? Thinking too small — How about a 45-acre park along I-5?

SPD fires East Precinct cop in Capitol Hill ‘golf club’ arrest

SPD now enforcing ‘no trespass’ at I-5 encampments

2010

 

Whimsy the latest indie retailer to close shop on the Hill

‘Biohazard’ house demolition begins on Belmont — UPDATE: More pics and video

First Hill’s nightlife history reborn: Vito’s returns to Madison

