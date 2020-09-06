This week in CHS history | Macrina debuts on Capitol Hill, Fat’s on MLK, Pike/Pine preservation rules

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Safeway eyeing Capitol Hill store — and its huge parking lot — for redevelopment
Channeling the spirit of E Aloha and the legendary Surrogate Hostess, Macrina now open on Capitol Hill
Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax producing healthier than expected returns
Surprise closure adds to the secrets at Capitol Hill’s By the Pound — UPDATE
Capitol Hill food+drink | A Pizza Mart pizza bar coming to Pike/Pine
Police track stolen phone across city after Capitol Hill gunpoint robbery
Area 51, providing excellent window shopping for 17 years, cuts back prior to ‘building re-tenanting’
City Council will consider 65-foot height to clear path for 23rd and Union project
Capitol Hill food+drink | Fat’s brings new soul to the old Catfish Corner
Central District to turn three miles of streets car-free for Seattle Summer Parkways
12th Ave mystery restaurant replacing Dawson Plumbing after 74 years on Capitol Hill
City Council considers new rules to preserve Pike/Pine — UPDATE: Vote on Monday
Murphy’s Terra Plata a go in 2010 as Melrose Market prepares for street fair celebration
BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.