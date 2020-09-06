Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Macrina debuts on Capitol Hill, Fat’s on MLK, Pike/Pine preservation rules

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Friday morning SWAT standoff locks down Melrose — UPDATE


Safeway eyeing Capitol Hill store — and its huge parking lot — for redevelopment

Second big power outage in week hits Capitol Hill — UPDATE

2018

 

Channeling the spirit of E Aloha and the legendary Surrogate Hostess, Macrina now open on Capitol Hill

Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax producing healthier than expected returns

Surprise closure adds to the secrets at Capitol Hill’s By the Pound — UPDATE

2017

 

Capitol Hill food+drink | A Pizza Mart pizza bar coming to Pike/Pine

Police track stolen phone across city after Capitol Hill gunpoint robbery

2016

 

Area 51, providing excellent window shopping for 17 years, cuts back prior to ‘building re-tenanting’

City Council will consider 65-foot height to clear path for 23rd and Union project

Capitol Hill poised for a condo comeback amid rising prices

2015

 

Residents injured in Boylston apartment building fire

Capitol Hill food+drink | Fat’s brings new soul to the old Catfish Corner

Central District to turn three miles of streets car-free for Seattle Summer Parkways

2010

 

12th Ave mystery restaurant replacing Dawson Plumbing after 74 years on Capitol Hill

City Council considers new rules to preserve Pike/Pine — UPDATE: Vote on Monday

Murphy’s Terra Plata a go in 2010 as Melrose Market prepares for street fair celebration

