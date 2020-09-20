Post navigation

Prev: (09/18/20) | Next: (09/20/20)

This week in CHS history | Tour buses arrive on Capitol Hill, Seattle Freeway Revolt anniversary, Capitol Hill ‘dog lounge’ building fire

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

In a temporary tribute to Friends, Seattle now has a Central Perk coffee house on Capitol Hill

Somewhere along the way, Capitol Hill became part of the Seattle tour bus route


Here’s why WSDOT paid $1.9M for this Montlake house — UPDATE

2018

 

50 years ago, the Seattle Freeway Revolt kept the Central District from being ripped apart

‘Coffee with Kshama Sawant’ — District 3 representative holds rare community meeting

2017

 

Big, smoky fire scorches old Capitol Hill ‘dog lounge’ building

‘Wine lifestyle brand’ and marketer behind $6.35M Broadway building buy

SPD hate crime unit reviewing transgender attack in Capitol Hill restaurant — UPDATE

2016

 

Capitol Hill man walking his dog dies after being struck by driver at Belmont/Bellevue

New Pike/Pine design and furniture showroom finds Plantation name worked in LA, won’t work in Seattle

Agreements clear Central District homeless encampment

2015

 

Now open on Bellevue Ave: Kedai Makan’s wandering days are over

Capitol Hill rents still rising but relief — and a new idea — arriving for tenants in older buildings

Capitol Hill food+drink | First look at Ernest Loves Agnes

2010

 

Behind the Grey Gallery lawsuit: The changing economy of Pike/Pine

CC Attle’s last days on Madison before moving to new Hill home

Overhauled Olive Way Gaybucks, neighboring Summit/John park on track for October openings

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.