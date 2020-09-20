This week in CHS history | Tour buses arrive on Capitol Hill, Seattle Freeway Revolt anniversary, Capitol Hill ‘dog lounge’ building fire

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
In a temporary tribute to Friends, Seattle now has a Central Perk coffee house on Capitol Hill
Somewhere along the way, Capitol Hill became part of the Seattle tour bus route
Here’s why WSDOT paid $1.9M for this Montlake house — UPDATE
50 years ago, the Seattle Freeway Revolt kept the Central District from being ripped apart
‘Coffee with Kshama Sawant’ — District 3 representative holds rare community meeting
Big, smoky fire scorches old Capitol Hill ‘dog lounge’ building
‘Wine lifestyle brand’ and marketer behind $6.35M Broadway building buy
SPD hate crime unit reviewing transgender attack in Capitol Hill restaurant — UPDATE
Capitol Hill man walking his dog dies after being struck by driver at Belmont/Bellevue
New Pike/Pine design and furniture showroom finds Plantation name worked in LA, won’t work in Seattle
Now open on Bellevue Ave: Kedai Makan’s wandering days are over
Capitol Hill rents still rising but relief — and a new idea — arriving for tenants in older buildings
Behind the Grey Gallery lawsuit: The changing economy of Pike/Pine
CC Attle’s last days on Madison before moving to new Hill home
Overhauled Olive Way Gaybucks, neighboring Summit/John park on track for October openings
BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.