Thursday’s Dining Out for Life 2020 will help Lifelong — but this year, the restaurants need help, too

A restaurant tradition returns to Seattle and cities across the country this week as the annual Lifelong fundraiser Dining Out For Life takes place Thursday. But in a year like this one, the restaurants and bars that normally support the nonprofit also could use a hand.

Lifelong is asking for those who want to help to make a donation directly to the nonprofit and still order delivery or takeout from the neighborhood restaurants that have supported it with DOFL donations over the years:

Traditionally, more than 80 restaurants in the Seattle-area donate 30-50% of their profits to Lifelong on the day of the event, but due to COVID-19’s detrimental impact on the restaurant industry, Lifelong will not be collecting proceeds. Instead, Lifelong wants to honor the restaurant community who has supported them for decades by still encouraging patrons to dine out or get takeout/delivery from a Dining Out For Life restaurant, then donate to Lifelong.

Capitol Hill-area participants include A Pizza Mart, Barrio, Carrello Restaurant, DeLuxe Bar and Grill, Elysian Capitol Hill, Fogon Cocina Mexicana, Jimmy’s on Broadway, Kedai Makan, La Cocina Santiago, La Josie’s, Le Pichet, Monsoon, Oddfellows Cafe & Bar, Plenty of Clouds, Poquitos, Rhein Haus, Soi, Spice Waala, and Two Doors Down Central District.

You can donate, see the full roster of participating Seattle restaurants, and learn more at diningoutforlife.com/seattle.

You can also, of course, choose another favorite neighborhood or Seattle restaurant to support on the day. Just consider including Lifelong in your plans.

The annual fundraiser supports Lifelong’s food and nutrition program, the Chicken Soup Brigade. Lifelong says the program has doubled its meal production in 2020 to meet increased demand during the pandemic.

“We have been incredibly fortunate for decades of support by the restaurant community through this annual event,” Sage Fitzpatrick, director of engagement at Lifelong, said in the announcement of this year’s fundraiser. “This year, we want to give back to the community that has shown us so much love. We are not asking for contributions from eateries but rather encouraging our donors and community to dine out to support restaurants in this hard time, while continuing the conversation about the critical services Lifelong provides.”

While the nonprofit remains connected to the neighborhood and its Broadway Lifelong Thrift store, it has moved its main offices off the Hill. CHS reported on Lifelong’s transition over the years from the fight to provide comfort to the AIDS community to the fight for health and a cure.

Another transition is ahead. The annual AIDS Walk won’t cross Capitol Hill quite the same way in the social distanced times of 2020. Following last year’s 33rd edition of the event’s return to Volunteer Park, Lifelong organizers are working on a new virtual version of the walk and run that will connect with World AIDS Day in December. Watch for more details soon.

