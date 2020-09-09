Toppled Confederate monument in Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery won’t be restored

In a victory for those who have been calling for its removal for years, the toppled United Confederate Veterans Memorial sitting in Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery won’t be restored as the structure is past repair, a cemetery representative tells CHS.

The controversial memorial to Confederate soldiers of the Civil War was vandalized and pulled down over the Fourth of July weekend. With the rubble now removed, all that remains of its nearly century-long existence are a series of orange cones and red tape.

“There’s no process to restore it. It’s gone,” the representative said. “The vandals came in and they just ruined it but we were in the process of getting rid of it anyway.”

Over the Independence Day weekend, the huge Stone Mountain granite monument hewed from the Georgia mountain birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan was toppled and dragged until it collapsed. Yellow pull straps were left behind at the scene.

The presence of a Confederate monument in Seattle shows that sympathies for the South rose even in the distant Pacific Northwest. The Lake View monument, erected in 1926, was owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a national organization representing a collection of local associations dedicated to marking the contributions made by Southern women during the war, and collecting and preserving “the material necessary for a truthful history of the War Between the States.”

Over the years as people called fo the memorial’s removal, Lake View management said the monument was managed by the national United Daughters of the Confederacy organization and tried to stay clear of the controversy.

This week, the employee of the cemetery nonprofit did not provide additional details of what the plans had been to remove the structure and referred CHS to cemetery management for further comment. The manager hung up when we tried to call.

