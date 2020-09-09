With helmet requirements, sidewalk restrictions, and 15 MPH limit, Seattle approves scooter-share plan

The City Council has approved a plan that will bring three competitors to the city to launch an electric scooter-share system in Seattle.

The pilot plan approved Monday based on legislation pushed forward by Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office will allow three operators in the city with up to 500 scooters each. The fleet could eventually grow to 2,000 scooters for each operator. The operators will pay a $150 fee per scooter.

It’s not clear what companies will scoot forward to be part of the pilot. In June, bike share returned to Seattle after a brief hiatus as Uber made way for Lime to restore the service here. Lime has said the addition of scooters to its fleet of offerings is key to its operations and Seattle has said one of the scooter-share operators will also offer bikes.

As for the other two slots, the Stranger reports that the Seattle Department of Transportation will make permits available to “a company that offers seated scooters, and a company which offers standing scooters” in an attempt to diversify the offerings.

Lime and Spin are currently part of a pilot program with King County in the White Center area, just south of downtown Seattle. Lime is currently available in Redmond. There, its scooters cost $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute to ride when the program launched. Share companies have been offering low-income discounts, and free rides for essential workers.

Mid-range electric scooters cost around $500 to $600 — around 150 10-minute scooter-share rides.

Many of the elements worked out by the council focused on safety issues around the scooters which are already ubiquitous in many cities. Helmets are already required by city law but will be “incentivized” by the program — SDOT will prioritize issuing permits to vendors that have active plans to get their customers to wear helmets. The vendors will also be required to indemnify the city for injuries for a broad set of claims related to their scooters. As part of the program, the city will fund UW and Harborview Hospital to study the safety of scooters in Seattle.

Meanwhile, scooter speeds will be capped at 15 MPH including a 8 MPH-cap for first-time riders. The scooters will be allowed in bike lanes and on streets with speed limits of 25 MPH or lower. Sidewalk riding is not allowed. And parking is highly restricted.

It’s also not clear when the scooters will begin to appear on city streets. Potential operators must now apply to be part of the pilot.

“After being the first city to have free floating bikeshare, Seattle is taking another major step toward a more sustainable future,” Jonathan Hopkins, director of strategic development for the Northwest for Lime said in a statement sent to media. “It’s now more important than ever for residents to have safe, socially-distant transportation options—like bikes and scooters—that can help reduce car congestion. We applaud the council for its vision and look forward to serving Seattle residents with e-bikes and scooters for many years to come.”

Tuesday vote was 8-1 with transportation committee head Alex Pedersen the lone dissenter over safety and cost concerns.

