With Lowell to Meany route mostly in place on Capitol Hill, city to hold ‘drop-in’ on Safe Routes to School program

The City of Seattle will hold an online “drop-in” session Tuesday to provide updates on the Safe Routes to School program, an effort to increase “safe walking and biking to school” along select routes across the city.

A $2.2 million project to complete a Safe Routes corridor between Capitol Hill’s Lowell Elementary and Meany Middle School mostly wrapped up this summer even as the district’s campuses remain closed to COVID-19 restrictions.

To support Seattle’s effort to end institutionalized racism and build a more equitable city, we’re focused on students in these groups: communities of color, low-income communities, immigrant and refugee communities, people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, the LGBTQ community, and girls. This process included community engagement and stakeholder feedback. Our goal was to better understand physical barriers, along with public safety realities and perceptions, that hinge on racial, cultural, ethnic, and language differences. This was intended to inform future infrastructure investments and walk- and bike-to-school programs. We hope you can join us on Tuesday, September 29 at 6 PM! Join the Microsoft Teams Meeting here. Or, dial in using +1 206-686-8357 and Conference ID: 800 664 80#.

The Capitol Hill route crosses arteries of 12th Ave, 15th Ave, and 19th Ave and brought biking and pedestrian improvements leveraging existing city infrastructure including added curb ramps at corners and new signs. Four intersections got flashing crosswalk beacons: Harrison Street at 15th (which is also had raised crosswalks and curb bulbs added) and 12th avenues, 19th and Republican, and 12th and Roy.

