With some help from neighbors, Dingfelder’s celebrating two years on Capitol Hill

The bad news is some idiot spray painted a nonsensical, trolling hate message across the E Pine front of Dingfelder’s Delicatessen over the weekend. CHS would rather not report on the act but we also know that sunshine disinfects.

The good news is helpful neighbors painted over and covered up the hate before Stephanie Hemsworth and Vance Dingfelder had to deal with it.

That’s especially good because Dingfelder’s is also marking its second anniversary at 14th and Pine this week.

CHS reported here on the early days of Dingfelder’s growth as it has slowly added new offerings and even took its time on basics — like seating.

To celebrate, the Jewish deli is spending Tuesday handing out free hot dogs and $1 latkes from 11 AM to 7 PM. That’s also good news.

