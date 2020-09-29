With sunny and dry days ahead for repainting of Capitol Hill’s Black Lives Matter mural, rain is not a risk — but the return of smoke season is

The project to remake Capitol Hill’s Black Lives Matter mural as a permanent feature of E Pine should move forward this week with a forecast for dry weather making the pavement a suitable canvas for the effort.

A Seattle Department of Transportation representative tells CHS that artists are planned to be on the street starting Wednesday to begin the process of repainting the 16 10-foot-tall letters. SDOT is planning a four-day window for the project but they’re expecting the work might wrap up early. E Pine will be closed to traffic during the painting and sealing work.

CHS reported on the city and the Vivid Matter Collective working with the artists who created the original mural during the CHOP occupied protest to form a new plan to recreate the mural as a permanent part of the street after a botched preservation attempt left the original worn and faded.

Last week, SDOT crews went about peeling away the original to prepare for the new paint job. E Pine remained without the popular symbol of this summer’s BLM protests as the weekend’s weather forecast was too uncertain, the SDOT spokesperson said.

While there was a risk the mural would be removed and Seattle wouldn’t see another dry day until July, this week’s forecast started with calls for sunshine and dry days. But, because 2020 just won’t quit, there could be a new wrinkle to contend with. The National Weather Service is warning that wildfires in Northern California could bring another bout of unhealthy smoke to the city’s skies in the worst Seattle smoke season in years. The smoke forecast right now is unclear but the area could see and smell the first signs of any return to less healthy air quality soon:

Smoke forecast models depict that some of this smoke will drift north overhead into the area by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Uncertainty remains in the details and whether this will have any impact at the surface on air quality so it`s best to stay tuned to the forecast.

Fortunately, even if the smoke ends up heavy enough to be a problem, winds are predicted to shift again starting Thursday or Friday.

