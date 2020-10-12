911 | Police investigate Bellevue Ave stabbing

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or tune into the CHS Scanner page.

Bellevue Ave stabbing: Seattle Police were investigating a stabbing at a Bellevue Ave apartment building early Monday morning. SPD and Seattle Fire were called to the address of the Belfiore Apartments in the 1700 block of Bellevue Ave just off E Olive Way around 12:30 AM after a man was reported stabbed in the leg, according to East Precinct radio updates. It was not clear what led up to the stabbing but police were looking for a female suspect in her 20s. One person was taken into custody but we haven’t yet confirmed if it was the suspect. The victim was reported as unconscious and was being treated by Seattle Fire.

Seattle Police were investigating a stabbing at a Bellevue Ave apartment building early Monday morning. SPD and Seattle Fire were called to the address of the Belfiore Apartments in the 1700 block of Bellevue Ave just off E Olive Way around 12:30 AM after a man was reported stabbed in the leg, according to East Precinct radio updates. It was not clear what led up to the stabbing but police were looking for a female suspect in her 20s. One person was taken into custody but we haven’t yet confirmed if it was the suspect. The victim was reported as unconscious and was being treated by Seattle Fire. CD drive-by arrest: SPD Gang Unit detectives and the US Marshals arrested a 24-year-old man in Lakewood last Wednesday in a drive-by shooting last month in the Central District that left one man seriously wounded. CHS reported here on the September 20th shooting near 23rd and Dearborn. Police say detectives were able to gather surveillance footage from near the scene to identify the suspect. The suspect was booked into King County Jail for assault, drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

SPD Gang Unit detectives and the US Marshals arrested a 24-year-old man in Lakewood last Wednesday in a drive-by shooting last month in the Central District that left one man seriously wounded. CHS reported here on the September 20th shooting near 23rd and Dearborn. Police say detectives were able to gather surveillance footage from near the scene to identify the suspect. The suspect was booked into King County Jail for assault, drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Montlake home burglar: An alert neighbor in Montlake who noticed the door of his neighbor’s house was open in the middle of the night and a man hanging out nearby helped police nail the burglar. Police say the neighbor called 911 around 1 AM last Monday to the area near the 2900 Block of Montlake Blvd. E. Police say officers arrived, checked the residence, and found the homeowners and their children asleep inside. Security video showed that the suspect had entered the residence and remained inside over 20 minutes before leaving on foot. The suspect was located and booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Burglary and unrelated felony warrants in his name.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.