Arrests and charges against duo in bat and Molotov cocktail attacks on East Precinct — and a glimpse inside black bloc

Charges against two friends police say were responsible for Molotov cocktail attacks at the East Precinct, fires in the streets of Pike/Pine, and the bat attack on a riot officer during a September clash with police that made national headlines provide a glimpse into the ongoing black bloc demonstrations on Capitol Hill and across Seattle and reveal the simple clues that allowed detectives to track down the suspects.

Seattle Police and the King County Prosecutor announced the arrests in the most high profile recent protest incidents and charges against Jacob Greenburg, 19, and Danielle McMillan, 29, this week.

Greenburg, a Kirkland resident, is charged with first degree attempted arson, reckless burning, and first degree assault for the September bat attack on an officer after police moved in on a large crowd of protesters demonstrating against injustice in the Breonna Taylor case as a grand jury in Kentucky declined to file homicide charges in the March 2020 killing of the 26-year-old Black woman. Greenburg also faces a charge of being armed with a deadly weapon in the attack. Police say the teen has no known criminal history.

McMillan, who lists an Everett address, is charged with first degree arson and also has a limited criminal record. In 2018, she was busted for reckless driving, and was charged with obstruction in 2011. She also faced minor drug charges in 2009, the court records state.

Both are scheduled to enter pleas on the charges next week.

The prosecutor’s office says the case is one of around 20 it is handling from arrests made during months of protest across the city. “The overwhelming majority of protest-related arrests are never referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” the office said in a statement.

In the court documents, police describe the baseball bat attack that left the officer stunned but not seriously injured, and a series of Molotov cocktail attacks and arsons around the East Precinct that Greenburg and McMillan are alleged to have planned and taken part in. Following the attack on the officer, police asked for the public’s help tracking down the suspect and began searching for more information about the person seen striking the officer in video of the assault circulating online. Police say the duo also made incriminating statements to each other via text. “can we like pls slit every spd throat,” the 19-year-old is alleged to have texted.

A September 26th demonstration on E Pine brought Greenburg into police custody and started the process that would eventually ensnare McMillan.

Police moved in to bust up the crowd that night as fires were started in the street after a week of protests. Police and prosecutors says one person seen squirting what appears to be lighter fluid onto the flames and taking pictures of the scene with a Nikon camera was Greenburg — their “Suspect 1” or S1 in the investigation.

According to the court documents, officers continued to monitor Greenburg’s location during the unrest that night after seeing his actions at the scene of the fire. “Investigators maintained a visual on S1 until uniformed arrest teams could. move in and place him into custody,” the report reads. “When arresting officers moved in for the arrest, S1 attempted to run from officers but was quickly captured and placed into custody.”

Police say they transported the suspect to the West Precinct and seized a full black bloc worthy kit from Greenburg that night. With search warrants, the pieces to tie him and McMillan to other alleged crimes began to fall into place.

The Greenburg-McMillan case is one of around two dozen protest-related cases being handled by the King County Prosecutor this fall. Many are similar in nature. Johnathan Livatt Dugger, a 20-year-old from Olympia, faces a charge of second degree arson after police said he was captured on video throwing a lit firework into the E Olive Way Starbucks and starting a fire during a demonstration on the night of October 3rd. Dugger, who has pleaded not guilty in the incident, was freed on $75,000 bail and ordered not to go near the Capitol Hill coffee shop which remains shuttered after months of vandalism and property damage. Police say they identified Dugger at a protest the day following the Starbucks incident thanks to distinct markings on his facemask and clothing.

“Communications between the two co-defendants show a high degree of sophistication and planning for their attacks, from identifying targets (Seattle Police Officer’s Guild, East Precinct), itemizing the needs for set numbers of Molotov Cocktails, calculating expected loss for failed bombs, and where to obtain supplies,” prosecutors write about the Greenburg-McMillan case.

While police and prosecutors say the crimes were sophisticated, tracking down the suspects — as in the Dugger case — was only a matter of time, photographs, and videos.

According to the court documents, police obtained warrants and searched the Kirkland home Greenburg lives in with his parents, where they recovered two baseball bats detectives are hoping to link to the crimes. A search of Greenburg’s 2002 Lexus turned up a helmet like the one seen in livestreams, photos, and police body camera images of the suspect police had begun tracking after the baseball bat attack and found had been present at a series of Molotov cocktail attacks and fires during the demonstrations.

Conservative media has reported Greenburg is the stepson of former state Rep. Laura Ruderman, a Democrat who represented the 45th legislative district from 1999 to 2005 after the police report included her name in the court documents and said she was present and aided police during the search for the bats.

Police say the found that Greenburg and McMillan, though they dressed in the style of the black bloc protesters, each had easy to identify markings, gear, and clothing elements that made it possible for detectives to spot them and pick them out of the crowd after reviewing photographs and video from weeks of protests.

Detectives also tore into Greenburg’s phone. That’s where there found “Mariel” and a trove of chat threads that linked the person and Greenburg to discussions about the construction of the simple fire bombs and the specific attacks near the East Precinct.

Linking Mariel to McMillan was even easier. Police found the phone number used by the person chatting with Greenburg was the same used in advertisements for a Woodinville-based real estate broker. Windermere confirmed McMillan worked with the company since last year but has been “released from the office.”

A review of the same livestreams, photos, and police body camera images revealed a “Suspect 2” at the Molotov cocktail incidents and fires including on early September incident in which a toss from “S2” fell well short of the precinct building at 12th and Pine.

Police say they also identified McMillan’s 2001 Volvo near 11th and E Howell the night of the early September arson attack and that the chat records reveal her talking about real estate industry related activities with Greenburg.

The chat records plus chat sessions from Facebook in the court records paint a picture of a budding friendship between Greenburg and McMillan over their actions. At one point, the chatters discuss getting tattoos together to commemorate their actions. “I wanted to say you’ve always been such a good friend. I really appreciate that about you,” police say McMillan wrote in one session after detectives had seized his phone and the duo’s worries grew about the investigation closing in around them. “Thank you,” Greenburg replied. “I appreciate that and I have always appreciated the kindness and caring for both me and the revolution. I’m glad I have you as a great protest buddy.”

As two black bloc demonstrators now face the court system, protests have continued but at a much smaller scale than the massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations of the summer. The nearly nightly efforts across Capitol Hill have taken on an anti-police and anti-large corporation focus with continuing clashes with SPD and property damage at businesses like the many area Starbucks shops. Meanwhile, police have formed a new 100-officer team to focus on protest duties and 911 calls.

The investigation, meanwhile, into another high profile incident the night of the bike attack continues. Videos from the clash showed one officer roll his bike over the head of a protester witnesses say was injured and lying in the street. The matter was referred to the Office of Police Accountability for further investigation, police said, but there has been no further public update. Protester Camillo Massagli has continued to see his “Trumpet Man” profile rise despite being injured in the incident.

Their story of Greenburg and McMillan, meanwhile, joins growing evidence that 2020 protest activity involves people without connections to formal organizations or radical groups. Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that most of the people being arrested in this year’s protests across the country have had “no previous run-ins with the law and no apparent ties to antifa, the umbrella term for leftist militant groups.”

Jail records show McMillan was arrested and released last week. Greenburg remains jailed on $750,000 bail.

