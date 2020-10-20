Black-led organizers, Sawant at odds with mayor over community’s role in how City of Seattle spends

By Ben Adlin

After a summer marked by protests over police racism and brutality, Seattle officials and community organizers seem to agree that vulnerable communities deserve a greater say in the city’s budget process. But with little more than a month before the City Council adopts its 2021 budget, stakeholders still differ sharply over what that involvement will look like.

There are competing visions. Some focus on a $100 million fund proposed by Mayor Jenny Durkan to support initiatives aimed at benefiting Black, brown, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities. A task force made up of representatives from local equity organizations, selected by the mayor, would guide the process by issuing recommendations on how the money might be spent. Durkan’s office last week announced an initial list of more than two dozen members.

Others see another way — put forward by King County Equity Now, a Black-led coalition of community groups and businesses, alongside the group Decriminalize Seattle — and are skeptical of the mayor’s proposal. Little about Durkan’s plan, they say, would put sufficient power in the hands of BIPOC communities, particularly Black people, to undo generations of racist policies in the city.

Instead, KCEN and its partner groups are hard at work on the first phase of a grander budget scheme aimed at giving Seattleites a more direct say in issues that affect their daily lives. That process could eventually control up to $200 million, some organizers say—twice the mayor’s proposed BIPOC fund.

The two views represent contrasting visions of the growing push for participatory budgeting centered on the principle that the people most affected by public policies deserve a voice in how they’re made.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

“In a process like that, it looks like people who are closest to the problem setting priorities around the solutions,” LéTania Severe, a KCEN research, said in a video meeting last week. “With participatory budgeting, you get to allow people in the community, anyone—regardless of your age or your voter status or your immigration status or your incarceration status—it gives you the opportunity to put in proposals around how that money should be spent.”

Unsurprisingly in Seattle’s sometimes fractured political landscape, there is a third point of view on all of this. Councilmember Kshama Sawant annual People’s Budget process kicks off Tuesday night in a town hall meeting.

While Sawant’s office didn’t respond to questions from CHS about her support for participatory budgeting, a statement she issued late last month described the People’s Budget effort as “developed by grassroots advocates” and “based on the needs of working people.” In the past, it has been used to crystalize the budgeting priorities for Sawant and Socialist Alternative supporters as causes like $15 Now and Tax Amazon formed.

Sawant also derided the mayor’s budget plan. “Behind her gauzy rhetoric about ‘reimagining policing’ and the ‘largest-ever investment in racial equity and justice,’” the councilmember said, “Mayor Durkan is proposing a business-as-usual budget that fundamentally fails working people, especially in Black and Brown communities.”

Durkan, for her part, has described the $100 million BIPOC fund as a “community-based and community-led process.” In an email to CHS, her office noted that the task force could even recommend that some of the $100 million be used to launch a participatory budgeting pilot program.

Durkan’s office also stressed that the city already consults with hundreds of individual community members on various spending projects, adding that budgeting authority “cannot be delegated to non-electeds” under city and state law.

“The City has joint Council and Mayor’s office appointed committees, commissions, councils, and task forces … that have hundreds of community members at the table who advise the Mayor and Council on a range of issues that include the budget,” spokesperson Kamaria Hightower said in an email. “City departments also have numerous community stakeholders and include individuals from programs like P-Patch community gardens, the Neighborhood Matching Fund, [and] Business Improvement Areas, who they typically engage to better understand community needs.”

The injection of "BIPOC" and "BIPOC-led" taskforces to address anti-Black racism is anti-Black. Particularly when white and non-Black folks use "BIPOC" as a general catchall for all communities of color. https://t.co/GpxLBw5Wfi — King County Equity Now (Official) (@KCEquityNow) October 15, 2020

Beneath the disagreement over how to structure public participation in budgeting is a deep distrust among many Black advocates that the mayor is actually on their side. Many have noted that Durkan initially advertised the $100 million fund as a way to invest specifically in “Black youth and adults,” only later expanding its scope to include all people of color.

While that made the plan more inclusive, it also sent the signal to some that the mayor was more interested in diversity virtue-signalling than responding to inequities that disproportionately affect Black people.

The antidote to the problem is simple, they say: Bring more Black community members to the table.

“When we say community voice we don’t mean some task force that is cherry-picked by white wealthy people who already have access to political power,” KCEN research director Shaun Glaze said at a press conference last month. “Instead of having pre-set priorities, instead of having hand-selected task forces, we are pushing for a community voice and community power to be at the center.”

KCEN and other community organizers have balked at the idea that Durkan’s task force qualifies as true participatory budgeting. “We oppose a Mayor-driven taskforce with hand-picked, appointed members, as it does not reflect a community-designed and driven democratic process,” the coalition said in a joint statement of principles on the 2021 budget process, titled “Towards a Solidarity Budget.”

Our liberation is bound together. It's time to move different and build new alliances. Together, the 2021 Solidarity Budget elevates Black peoples, workers and the planet. Tap-in to the fight below: #MoveTogether #SeattleProtests #EquityNow #TapInDontTapOut #SolidarityBudget pic.twitter.com/JIatwMJaBL — King County Equity Now (Official) (@KCEquityNow) October 17, 2020

KCEN’s own participatory budgeting plan, by contrast, would be open to any residents—and would allow individuals more direct influence over decision-making. Community members would be able to submit ideas based on the group’s research, and subject-area experts would help craft those ideas into workable policies.

“It’s an opportunity to take power out of the hands of a few elected officials who typically do not look like us,” Severe said, “and allow more people in the community … an opportunity to have a voice in how a lot of money gets spent in the city,”

For the past several weeks, KCEN and its allies have been building out a community research team to measure inequities in the city and identify solutions that might begin to address them. The effort, known as the Black Brilliance Project, has so far brought on more than 100 community researchers, Severe said last week. All the researchers complete a rigorous research ethics training program, she said.

In the coming months, the research teams will delve into health and public safety issues, cataloguing the experiences of city residents and identifying obstacles facing vulnerable communities. Some research projects, such as a community safety survey aimed at all Seattle residents, have already begun, while others are still in the early stages.

The research is unfolding under the framework of a document put forward by Decriminalize Seattle and KCEN, which have called for the city to cut the Seattle Police Department budget in half. Their 2020 Blueprint for Police Divestment/Community Re-Investment, released this summer, calls for a minimum $3 million initial investment into research meant to guide participatory budgeting. The blueprint was developed with the help of the nonprofit Participatory Budgeting Project.

The City Council approved that initial $3 million investment during this summer’s budget rebalancing process, overturning a veto by Mayor Durkan. But so far none of that money has funded the Black Brilliance Project’s research efforts. Late last month, PubliCola reported that the project’s primary source of funding was the Africatown Community Land Trust.

Councilmember Tammy Morales led the $3 million legislation. In an email on Monday, her office told CHS that the City Council is in the process of finalizing a contract to allow that money to be paid out.

“The original sponsors (González, Herbold, Morales, Mosqueda) are hoping to contract with a 501c3 [nonprofit organization] that will work with King County Equity Now,” said LaKecia Farmer, a Morales policy analyst. “We are right in the middle of completing the contract to free up the funds.”

Farmer renewed Morales’s support for KCEN’s research plan and its role in participatory budgeting. “Councilmember Morales endorsed the community research plan by KCEN,” they said, “and is invested in expanding Participatory Budgeting in 2021 through a divestment of criminal legal system funds, with the majority being from the police budget. How much will be deliberated in the upcoming weeks.”

KCEN organizers have pushed for a 50% funding cut to the Seattle Police Department, which they say recognizes law enforcement’s oppressive impacts on Black communities. Money would then be reinvested into the community through a participatory budgeting process.

The mayor’s proposal, by contrast, would pay for the $100 million BIPOC fund by sapping the city’s financial reserves and using money from a recently passed tax on high-paid corporate workers. Her proposed budget would also eliminate an existing $30 million community equity fund—a move KCEN criticized as “yet another display of anti-Blackness.”

KCEN’s plan to cut SPD’s budget by half, the group says, would make considerably more money available for participatory budgeting. “The mayor already mentioned that she was setting aside $100 million for BIPOC communities,” Severe said. “We’re asking for a 50 percent divestment from SPD, and that’s closer to $200 million if you look at their 2020 budget. That’s $200 million that we’re demanding the city to put aside for a 2021 participatory budgeting process.”

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.