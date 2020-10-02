Capitol Hill Community Post | Wide Eyed Wines (re)opens in Chophouse Row

From Wide Eyed Wines

What was formerly operating under the trade name Digby Wine is now open for business under a new name, but with the same great wine. Wide Eyed Wines is the collaboration project of Seattle wine and restaurant veterans, Sal Navarro, Ezra Wicks, Eli Dahlin and Will Mason.

The quartet has come together on Capitol Hill in a quaint space inside the iconic ChopHouse Row where they’ll also be unveiling their sister project, Light Sleeper, very soon. Wide Eyed Wines brings small production, low intervention and delicious wines from all over the world to their friends and neighbors in Seattle. Their website, wideeyedwines.com, operates in tandem where their selections are available for purchase to be shipped, picked up at the bottle shop or hand delivered for free if you live in a 981** zip code.

“Our mission is to bring great wine to great people. What that looks like to us is sourcing the best bottles from grower/producers around the world who care about what they do at every level—from organic & biodynamic vineyard practices to natural vinification in the wineries, all with an eye to producing the best possible expression of a grape and its terroir. Getting that wine into the glasses of our customers then becomes a relationship based experience where we want to get to know who it is that enjoys these great bottles.”

They’re excited to be a part of the rich wine community in the neighborhood and hope to partner with some of the other shops for tastings and events as we all navigate what’s proving to be a difficult new world. Stop in Tuesday through Saturday for a taste, some conversation and a few bottles to take home. Check out their website, too, with new labels landing soon!

