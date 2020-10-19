Capitol Hill home decor retailer Stock and Pantry announces permanent closure

Another one of a kind Capitol Hill retailer has announced it is permanently closing due to challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Owner Sasha Clark announced she is closing Stock and Pantry after a final day of business on Friday, October 23rd:

The store, and our wonderful community of designers and customers (friends!) has been our passion for over 4 years, and while we have done everything possible in order to stay open, and exhausted every avenue for help, we’ve had to make the heartbreaking decision that we can’t make it work any longer in this format and during these times

CHS reported on Stock and Pantry’s home decor retail business joining a roster of bigger chain names in the massive Excelsior mixed-use development that rose above the former “Bauhaus block” and opened for residents and new retail tenants in 2017.

The store called the preserved facade and storefront of the old Pinevue Apartments building home with a mix of pantry goods, carefully curated home decor, textiles, art, gifts, accessories, and art and design books.

“When the plywood came down off of the storefront of the Excelsior I just went, ‘Oh my god, that’s perfect,’” Clark told CHS at the time.

The seven-story, 200+ unit Excelsior mixed-use development has 16,000 square feet of retail space. It is built above the overhauled shells of auto row buildings along E Pine including the Melrose Building formerly home to the popular Bauhaus cafe. Bauhaus wasn’t the only small business displaced by the development. Retailers including Le Frock, Edie’s, Scout Apparel, Vutique, Wall of Sound and Spine and Crown Books all eventually made way for the construction.

Rapha, a high-end cycling brand, brought one of its Rapha Clubhouses to the building while Aesop, a skincare company that began in Melbourne, and California’s The Pressed Juicery chain also moved in.

In her closure announcement, Clark said challenges for her business began to hit long before COVID. “In 2019, the reality is that retail shifted to be honest, and many started to shift away from shopping small – sad, but true,” she writes. “Small businesses of all kinds began to suffer as the bigger companies began to encroach on our very own aesthetic.”

Clark says that Stock and Pantry will close down entirely — she’s closing down the online store, too. You’ll find a “farewell sale” underway on E Pine though Friday while the site will continue to move discounted items through October 31st.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 10/14/20

Food and drink

Suika, lease issues, announced 9/27/2020

lease issues, announced 9/27/2020 Juicebox Cafe , announced 9/28/20

, announced 9/28/20 Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Amandine , closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20

, closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20 Bar Sue , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

Stock and Pantry , E Pine, announced 10/14/20

, E Pine, announced 10/14/20 Take 2 , 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20

, 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20 No Parking , E Pike, announced 9/5/20

, E Pike, announced 9/5/20 Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

