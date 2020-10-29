Checking in: Bimbos adds new paint, dividers, and a new street taco menu overhaul — and, yes, even the Cha Cha has added social distancing measures

Checking in is an occasional series on CHS as we talk with people from longtime neighborhood businesses, organizations, and more about their experiences during the COVID-19 crisis.

Not every check-in with an old friend has to be a drawn out affair. Not a lot has changed with Bimbos Cantina and the Cha Cha other than months of pandemic — and new plexiglass dividers and a new coat of paint.

“Well, we are definitely struggling with being a small restaurant and only being able to operate at a limited capacity, it’s been difficult,” owner Jeff Ofelt tells CHS.

“Thank God for our regular customers who continue to support us. Hopefully with the changes we’ve made we’ll also bring in some new faces.”

Along with taking time to give the restaurant an overhaul, Ofelt said a newly revamped menu will start next week that will add a takeout, walk-up window friendly selection of street tacos to the mix. Choices will include vegan chicken and beef options.

Meanwhile, you’ll even find new plexiglass dividers down below at the Cha Cha.

The roots for Bimbos and the Cha Cha reach deep into the birth soils of Pike/Pine. The venues were part of the 500-block E Pine exodus that also cleared out Manray and the Kincora Pub to make way for long-delayed development. Bimbos and Cha Cha landed on E Pike and are now marking more than 20 years of business in the neighborhood.

The new Bimbos menu rolls out November 3rd. You can find Bimbos and the Cha Cha at 1013 E Pike. Learn more at bimboscantina.com.

