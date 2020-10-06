CHS Pics | Blessing of the Capitol Hill Animals

For many Capitol Hill pets, the pandemic has answered prayers. Humans are home nearly all the time. Walks are plentiful. Sunday, at Capitol Hill’s St. Joseph Parish, the congregation again marked the feast day of Francis of Assisi with a Blessing of the Animals. Several furry friends attended and gave thanks while sniffing the lawn along 18th Ave E.

St. Francis is the patron of animals, merchants, and ecology and his legend includes tales of devotion to poverty and the apostolic life. But it’s more fun to focus on his feast day’s celebration of pets and those who love them.

St. Joe’s, like other Hill houses of worship, has weathered the pandemic and slowly reintroduced traditions including in-person Mass on Sundays by reservation only. For those keeping faith in the higher power of science when it comes to the virus, the ceremonies are also broadcast on YouTube.

