City holds last round of community meetings on Cal Anderson changes as park remains ‘temporarily closed’

This week brings the last in a series of three community meeting sessions to shape new features and investments in Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park.

The Wednesday night and Thursday daytime sessions come as the neighborhood’s central park remains “temporarily closed” by Seattle Parks officials as nightly protests and unrest continue in the area.

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in a short survey http://bit.ly/CalAnderson2 and join the third online discussions for 2020 Cal Anderson Park. This project engages the public on how changing assumptions and language can affect the design of park spaces and create a sense of belonging for everyone. Please participate on-line in a conversation and vision for the future of Cal Anderson Park on Wednesday, October 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at https://dlrgroup.zoom.us/j/96794281610 or Thursday, October 8 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at https://dlrgroup.zoom.us/j/93691483865. Choose either day to participate.

CHS reported previously on the ongoing Seattle Parks community process to shape the upgrades and changes at Cal Anderson that city officials say can incorporate the ongoing need for human services and resources for the homeless community around the park. The process also “investigates the existing community initiatives that emerged during the CHOP/CHAZ.” — a community garden and a listening circle.

In the months since Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered the park raided and swept of the CHOP protest camp, activists and campers have continued to fill the park with tents. Nightly demonstrations have also used the space as a gathering area despite ongoing police efforts to clear the park.

Seattle Parks is also facing increased camping pressure at other properties across the city including Williams Place Park and the Miller Playfield on Capitol Hill.

