City wants your feedback on Spruce Street Mini Park overhaul

Seattle Parks is hosting an online survey and “in-person pop-up” to gather feedback on a planned renovation to the Spruce Street Mini Park, a small plot with “a modern play area, a circle of benches, and a shallow bowl of grass and trees” at Spruce and 21st Ave in the Central District:

The design team incorporated the community’s early input into the three play area concepts designs. In addition to the online survey SPR will host an informational pop-up at the park on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide an additional input opportunity. We encourage everyone to participate online as much as you can but also invite you to meet the design team and provide feedback at this event. Due to the COVID-19 and if you choose to attend the pop-up event, face masks and social distancing is required. If you, or anyone in your family, are feeling sick or have a fever, please stay home. We want everyone to be safe.

You can weigh in on three proposals for the overhaul that will include making the space ADA-accessible at Saturday’s pop-up or by filling out this online survey.

“The goal of this project is to renovate the existing play area space, including reconfiguration of the layout, new play equipment, ADA improvements, benches, seating options, and possible electrical upgrades,” the city writes. “Additionally, we are partnering with the Office of Arts & Culture and will collaborate with the community on public art to be included in this play area renovation project. The Office of Arts & Culture has hired the artist team of Hasaan Kirkland and Damon Brown to work with the community to decide what type of artwork (e.g., murals, small sculptures) would best reflect the neighborhood.”

