Coming to 15th Ave E: Kobuta and Ookami Katsu and Sake House

A slice of Japan — in the form of traditional Japanese katsu — is on its way to Capitol Hill.

Kobuta and Ookami Katsu and Sake House is set to open this February in new construction on 15th Ave E and will feature chicken katsu, tonkatsu, cheese katsu, curry katsu and rice burger katsu along with premium sake and other liquors.

“Katsu is [a] very common meal in Japan,” owner Sue Phuksopha said. “We would love to create our place to be a casual street dining style and casual hang out spot with Japanese vibes like those restaurants in the small alley in Japan.”

Phuksopha, who has over 20 years of experience working in the food industry and owns Thai 65 Cafe in Redmond, will run the business alongside fellow food industry vet Don Tandavanitj and his family.

“We will be serving the traditional Japanese katsu, but we’ll be using the premium cut of the meat and also we’re going to use fresh, seasonal seafood from the local market,” she said.

Kobuta and Ookami is set to open on the ground level of a new 38-unit apartment building under development by Barcelo Homes, situated between Board and Vellum’s architecture office to the south and the East John Court building home to Bakery Nouveau and Aria Salon to the north.

The restaurant will offer many different forms of the breaded and deep-fried cutlets known as katsu, including premium grade pork —called kurobuta — accompanied by rice and unlimited soup.

Phuksopha has a Thai background but developed a fondness for Japanese cuisine and dining atmosphere over the years after traveling in Japan. She says nearby Vancouver has proved to have a stronger katsu restaurant scene compared to Seattle — so far.

“The first time I had katsu in Japan it was unbelievable, so that’s why we want to bring it here to Seattle,” she said.

Capitol Hill’s katsu scene is up-and-coming, with a few spots debuting over the last few years including Katsu Burger, which opened on 12th Ave in 2016, and Rondo, which opened earlier this year on Broadway.

Phuksopha recalls signing the lease on Kobuta and Ookami’s 15th Ave E space last February, but the restaurant’s planned summer debut got pushed back when COVID-19 hit. Alongside delays in construction for the apartment complex, Kobuta and Ookami’s buildout got pushed back and will likely take a few more months to finish.

With takeout and dining-in plans for the spring, Phuksopha remains hopeful about how COVID will affect the new business when it opens.

“We will overcome it we’re sure,” she said. “But we just need the neighborhood support as well because we’re new.”

Kobuta & Ookami is planned to open early next year at 121 15th Ave E. You can follow along for opening updates on Instagram.

