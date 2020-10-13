Group calls on city to immediately ‘safely re-open’ Cal Anderson Park

A group of business and community leaders and the organization formed to help create and maintain the public space are calling on city officials to immediately reopen Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park. The reopening would restore much needed resources and basic upkeep and repair on a regular basis in the park, the group says, and would require city officials and Mayor Jenny Durkan to find a constructive way to move campers from the park and offer them safer, longer lasting shelter options.

“It’s heartbreaking to see Cal Anderson Park closed for months on end—this is a critical community asset that now is damaged, poorly maintained, and sits closed without a plan for reopening,” Don Blakeney, a neighbor and member of the Cal Anderson Park Alliance tells CHS. “Our center city public parks must work for everyone, especially during COVID, at a time when our parks are one of the only places people can safely interact. Cal Anderson Park provides essential outdoor space for over ten thousand people who live within a five minute walk of the park—most of whom are apartment renters and have little space of their own.”

Provided to CHS, the letter sent by the group including Blakeney, who also serves as vice president of advocacy and economic development at the Downtown Seattle Association, and a roster of community and business leaders including Thatcher Bailey, president of the Seattle Parks Foundation, Dr. Sheila Edwards-Lange, president of Seattle Central College, Louise Chernin, president and CEO GSBA, and Donna Moodie, executive director of the Capitol Hill EcoDistrict, demands that Seattle Parks superintendent Jesús Aguirre immediately meet with the group to plan a fall reopening of the park.

“Together, we know our community can find constructive solutions… but only if the park is officially opened and maintained,” the letter reads. “We strongly believe that, aligned with the latest pandemic-related guidance from our public health officials, the community can work in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation and other City departments to safely re-open Cal Anderson Park.”

While the group says that the city has agreed to meet, it is not clear what Seattle Parks and City Hall has planned for Cal Anderson and if it is prepared for the challenge of outreach and services that will be required to safely clear and reopen the park. A department spokesperson took questions from CHS for Aguirre after declining our request early last week for an interview and did not respond to the inquiries. CHS asked what factors were being considered in keeping Cal Anderson closed and whether those factors are changing or improving — and what is being done to address those factors.

We also asked what role Seattle Police has played if any in keeping the park closed.

The Seattle Parks spokesperson did not respond.

A SPD spokesperson tells CHS that the department, to his knowledge, has not requested the extended closure.

Cal Anderson has remained in a peculiar state of limbo after Seattle Parks officials opted to designate the space as “temporarily closed” during the CHOP occupied protest and encampment. After Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered CHOP and the park raided and cleared in early July, the closure has continued.

“The park remains closed for the time being,” a department spokesperson told CHS in July. “Our crews have at least another week (maybe two) of work to do—repair damage to the shelterhouse and restroom, repairing the irrigation system, and further repairs and professional sanitation of the turf field, along with additional graffiti removal.”

The reopening has never come. Instead, Cal Anderson has remained technically closed as protests and unrest in the area have continued, with groups often using the park as a gathering area. Groups advocating for a mutual aid station and resources for the homeless community at the park have also continued to maintain a presence at Cal Anderson after a brief occupation of the park’s shelterhouse this summer. Garbage has occasionally piled up and graffiti covers everything from sidewalks to the park’s fountain. Capitol Hill old timers might ask what else is new — but even they will admit they’ve never seen Cal Anderson quite like this for months on end.

In the meantime, a city contractor has led a series of community meetings to “memorialize” the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests with a plan for a permanent community garden and speaking area.

Blakeney says he believes that response to CHOP could be extended to include safety and security improvements to Cal Anderson including chopping back overgrown trees and bushes and adding lighting to areas to improve visibility and security in the park.

The group signing the letter includes a few business leaders who also are likely to get attention in Durkan’s office including Jill Sherman, the partner heading up Portland-based developer Gerding Edlen’s massive investment in housing and retail above Capitol Hill Station across from Cal Anderson.

Durkan and Aguirre are also hearing from Capitol Hill-based developer Hunters Capital.

“This park absorbs a huge amount of crisis for this city,” Jill Cronauer of Hunters and a leader at CAPA says. “It is in much need of support from the City through regular maintenance, functioning facilities, operating lights, etc. so it has the chance to rebound from events that take place here.”

Hunters Capital is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against the city over Mayor Durkan and then SPD Chief Carmen Best’s handling of CHOP.

Others signing the letter include Jason Plourde, executive director of the AIDS Memorial Pathway, the memorial project planned to connect Capitol Hill Station to the park, and Michael Wells, former head of the Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce and currently a small business advocate with the city.

“Sadly, with the park officially closed, we are not able to engage our community in the rebuilding of our shared space or healing from recent events. In fact, for those who pass by the park today, it’s nearly unrecognizable,” the letter reads. “Park garbage cans are currently overflowing, lights are broken or not working, and water features remain turned off, inviting graffiti, vandalism, and damage to critical community infrastructure that has certainly incurred more cost to repair than any funds saved. As a result of these disturbing developments, our dense neighborhood of people who live and work here (ranging in age from children to seniors) stays away from the park, fearful for their health and safety.”

The full letter is posted here.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.