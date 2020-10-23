Here’s why the Army says there were four Black Hawk helicopters over Capitol Hill

Thursday, just after 8 PM, a low flying squadron of military helicopters roared across Capitol Hill, shaking apartment buildings and rattling a few nerves along the way. Some counted up to four aircraft, flying low and fast and loud. Thanks to smart phone apps, a few identified the choppers as UH-60 Black Hawks.

No, the anarchist jurisdiction of Seattle hadn’t finally gone too far.

“We have 400 pilots and 150 craft to fly, sometimes over populated areas. Routine training,” Gary Dangerfield, Chief of External Communications for Joint Base Lewis-McChord, told CHS Friday morning.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

45 miles south of the city’s 750,000 residents, JBLM is the center of nearly constant military training and operations. Be glad you live out of range of the artillery.

“If you live in South Puget Sound, you live in the vicinity of JBLM, a 90,000-acre Army and Air Force joint military installation, established in 1917,” the base’s “NOISE AND DISTURBANCES” page reads. “You may periodically hear noise from routine aircraft and helicopter flights and artillery training. Training generally occurs weekdays, during day and nighttime hours. Weekend training occurs as required.”

Commanders and the pilots can select their targets and destinations based on a variety of factors. Some training, for example, requires operating in busy, urban air like the sky above Seattle. There are also factors like airspace around Sea-Tac and Boeing Field to consider. Sometimes pilots choose areas to simulate other environments. Jets from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, for example, make roaring sorties through the Necklace Valley of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area because it reportedly has features similar to terrain found in Afghanistan.

Dangerfield says U.S. Army helicopters fly in and out of Gray Army Airfield at JBLM for training on base and throughout the Puget Sound region. “All JBLM aviation activities are conducted in accordance with FAA regulations,” the army notes.

The base is home to groups like the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade which includes the assault helicopter of the 2d Battalion and the general support aircraft of the 1st Battalion.

Given the timing of Thursday night’s flight, it’s understandable that the helicopter mission caused a stir. For one, this pass over the city was low and rumbling with the $20 million+ machines powering quickly across Seattle as people were settling in for the evening. The flight also followed a summer of skies busy with surveillance aircraft above the Hill during the large Black Lives Matter protests with King County Sheriff’s Guardian One and the Washington State Patrol’s planes frequently circling the city for hours on end to provide intelligence to police on the ground.

Thursday’s rumbling sortie also happened to come as the stress and angst generated by the night’s final presidential debate was winding down and on a day Seattle announced it was joining New York and Portland in a lawsuit over the White House’s designation of the cities as “anarchist jurisdictions” and threats to withhold federal spending. With some of Donald Trump’s debate words probably still echoing — “There has been nobody tougher on Russia than Donald Trump!” — it’s understandable if a few on Capitol Hill thought they might be under attack.

Dangerfield says the base understands its operations can cause stress. “We’re citizens, too. We understand the concerns,” he said. If it helps, you can report noise or low-flying aircraft, but Dangerfield says the training is a necessary component of operating the base.

To report noise, low-flying aircraft or other disturbances caused by military activity to the JBLM Garrison Public Affairs Office, please submit a noise complaint form, JBLM Form 761 by mail – JBLM Public Affairs Office, Box 339500 MS 14A, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA 98433

fax – 253-477-0179

email To report possible damage to personal property suspected from training events at or near JBLM, call 253-477-1878 or 253-477-1877 to file a torte claim. Comments about noise or other disturbances may be directed to the JBLM Garrison Public Affairs hotline at 253-967-0852 or 253-967-0147. To immediately report nuisance smoke, please call 253-912-2049.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.