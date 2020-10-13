Kshama Solidarity campaign raising thousands in recall fight

The City of Seattle is covering the legal costs in Kshama Sawant’s fight against a recall campaign. The incredibly popular socialist leader’s fans — most also Seattle taxpayers — are giving to the cause, too.

“We’ve set a goal of raising $100,000 by October 31st, the end of our first full month of fundraising,” the pitch for the Kshama Solidarity fund reads:

We need to make abundantly clear to our opposition that working people won’t stand by while our movement is under threat. Defending Kshama’s city council seat is critical for continuing to build the movement to defund the Seattle Police Department by at least 50%, to win progressive funding for community programs and affordable housing, for community oversight and control of the police, and for working people to continue to have our voice in City Hall.

Kshamasolidarity.org shows more than $80,000 has already been raised.

The Sawant fundraising effort officially registered with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission last week with an opening filing of nearly $30,000 in donations — most in amounts of around $150 or less, and most from people listing Seattle addresses.

More robust breakdowns will be available in subsequent weeks as the campaign files additional reports.

The Kshama Solidarity giving options begin at $15 — a number symbolically important to Sawant supporters in the minimum wage fight — and $27, above the threshold that allows a donation to be reported anonymously.

The Recall Sawant group pushing for a ballot vote on removing the three-term Seattle City Councilmember from office has raised $123,000 so far, according to official filings. Those donations continue to be dominated by contributions of $25 or under meaning donor information remains anonymous.

“To be successful in the age of COVID-19, we need the financial support of thousands of small contributors just like you because sending petitions by mail will be expensive,” the pitch at recallsawant2020.org reads. “We only have a limited time to gather signatures so please make a donate as soon as possible.”

Both campaigns may have a wait before any signature gathering or on the street outreach efforts begin. Sawant’s legal team has filed to appeal the decision allowing the recall campaign to go forward to the state Supreme Court.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.