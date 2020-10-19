Lawsuit over Capitol Hill protest zone can move forward: City of Seattle loses important first round in CHOP legal battle

A lawsuit brought by a collection of 12th Ave real estate developers, small businesses, and residents against the City of Seattle and Mayor Jenny Durkan over the handling of this summer’s CHOP Capitol Hill occupied protest zone can move forward, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Judge Thomas S. Zilly of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington denied the city’s motion to dismiss the case, ruling in favor of three of the four claims against City Hall alleging that city leaders violated property rights by allowing a dangerous protest and encampment to continue for weeks.

“Plaintiffs plausibly allege that the City’s actions — encouraging CHOP participants to wall off the area and agreeing to a ‘no response’ zone within and near CHOP’s borders — foreseeably placed Plaintiffs in a worse position,” the judge wrote in his decision. The full decision can be found at the end of this post.



BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs claimed the city had violated property rights, violated due process rights by allowing a dangerous situation around the protest zone to fester, and failed to provide equal protection to the businesses and residents near the CHOP zone. The judge upheld each of the allegations but the last saying the plaintiffs could not establish that the city had favored the beliefs of the protesters over the viewpoints of the plaintiffs.

In denying the city’s effort to dismiss the case, Zilly’s decision kicks the legal process into a new gear in complicated proceedings that are expected to involve huge amounts of internal city documents and months of legal back and forth over evidence.

He also left open the possibility the case could become a class action lawsuit, opening the door to a much larger pool of plaintiffs against the city. CHS reported earlier this month on the legal process for people to join the lawsuit as the sides in the case agreed on a February deadline, setting up a possible trial date in 2022 — one year and seven months from the day Mayor Durkan ordered the camp raided and swept.

From its formation in the temporary exit of police from the East Precinct building and the barriers at 12th and Pine on June 8th, the CHOP camp was celebrated as a center of protest and also for its art and community even as there were reports of open-carry enthusiasts joining the crowds and a regular presence of armed sentries posted around the area as part of camp security. The city worked out a new layout plan with protesters to better open the area to traffic and emergency vehicles. Meanwhile, there was growing unease about Seattle Police’s limited presence in the zone around 11th and Pine and Cal Anderson Park and growing criticism that the camp’s purpose of occupying the area and the “Seattle People’s Precinct” was overtaking greater Black Lives Matter goals. Gunfire and deadly shootings took a terrible toll. 19-year-old Renton High student Lorenzo Anderson was shot and killed. Just over a week later, 16-year-old Antonio Mays, Jr. was gunned down and another young teen was shot on the edges of the protest camp.

CHS first reported in late June while CHOP was still active on the lawsuit led by Capitol Hill-based developer Hunters Capital seeking to be determined financial damages for a group of businesses in the Pike/Pine and 12th Ave areas around CHOP. The list of plaintiffs has grown. It includes developers Hunters Capital, Redside Partners and Madrona Real Estate, businesses Cafe Argento, Northwest Liquor, Bergman’s Lock and Key, Car Tender, Tattoos and Fortune, Sage Physical Therapy, Richmark Label, and property owners including Onyx Homeowners Association as well as a handful of individual residents. After CHOP’s clearance, E Pine’s Rancho Bravo, 12th and Pike’s Sway and Cake boutique, and Nagle’s Cure cocktail bar joined the roster.

“This is not a step our clients have taken lightly,” lawyers at the firm Calfo Eakes told media at the time. “The rights of free speech and assembly are enshrined in our constitutional tradition, and our clients support protesters’ right to bring issues such as systemic racism and police brutality towards African Americans to the forefront of the national consciousness.”

Madrona’s Brad Augustine told CHS the point of the lawsuit is “the little guy.” “This is 100% about the little businesses on the Hill. We are seeing tenants not renew leases because they don’t want to be in Pike/Pine,” Augustine said in June.

“The City should not allow the right to peacefully protest and demand systemic change to manifest itself in acts of violence, harassment, excessive noise and property damage,” a statement from Hunters Capital read as the Capitol Hill-based firm also stated its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

At its core, the case posits an important questions for modern cities in America. Can you sue City Hall over protest “inaction?” With the Seattle case moving forward, the legal repercussions of CHOP will continue with the city for months and possibly years. Other cities dealing with waves of protest will also be watching and weighing their own responses to free speech and demonstration.

Seattle also much measure how it continues to respond to ongoing protests and the presence of homelessness activists and new encampments around Cal Anderson Park.

