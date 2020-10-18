More Seattle protest arrests as police move in on march in Central District after reported property damage

A protest bolstered by “a very large patio umbrella” and marchers from Portland joining Seattle demonstrators ended in a flurry of arrests Saturday night in the Central District.

Seattle Police and participants in the demonstration posting to social media reported multiple arrests around 10:30 PM after bike officers moved on the crowd as it moved through the area near 15th and Spring.

SPD said the demonstration began around 8 PM on Capitol Hill with marchers leaving Seattle Central and traveling through neighborhood streets. Police reported a small fire was set near 12th and Remington and rocks were thrown as “some demonstrators were also spray-painting parking signs and buildings as they went” using “a very large patio umbrella to obscure officers’ view of these acts of property damage.”

This was brutal and unprovoked. Group was marching away pic.twitter.com/963bL1JDzr — Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) October 18, 2020

Social media posts from protesters from Oregon marching with the Seattle crowd documented the demonstration and arrests with some updates comparing the actions of SPD to the tactics deployed by officers of the Portland Police Bureau. Saturday night, protesters also clashed with federal officers outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland.

According to police, five people were arrested in the Seattle demonstration for “offenses including failure to disperse, pedestrian interference, obstruction and resisting arrest.” All five were booked into the King County Jail.

Seattle Police’s new Community Response Group also made several arrests after reported property damage during an anti-police demonstration Thursday night near Seattle University.

