No injuries reported as fire scorches 11th and John apartment building

Called the fire department, we saw the flames as we were walking our dog. pic.twitter.com/KC5CrjNTkB — Edwin Howard (@mrfixit87) October 28, 2020

A fire burned an apartment unit and did heavy damage to the Case Verde Apartments building at 11th and John on Capitol Hill late Wednesday night.

Seattle Fire said there were no reported injuries.

The fire was reported to 911 just after 11 PM. Flames shot from the building as crews arrived to fight the blaze in the 1950s-style, 10-unit building just north of Cal Anderson Park and a block from Capitol Hill Station.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control and it was reported extinguished about 20 minutes after the initial dispatch.

Seattle Fire says it is investigating to determine a cause and damage estimate for the blaze.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.