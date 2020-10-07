Ready to move beyond ‘new Capitol Hill,’ Lost Lake and Comet veterans teaming up on Post Pike Bar and Cafe on Broadway

Done with Pike/Pine? Post Pike, a new neighborhood bar and cafe coming to the Broadway core, might be the hangout for you.

“We worked on Pike/Pine for so long… this is after,” co-owner Onjoli Dela Torre tells CHS, echoing the thoughts of many Hill long-timers about the Pike/Pine nightlife economy — “That was new Capitol Hill to me,” Dela Torre said.

Currently the general manager at Lost Lake, Dela Torre is teaming up with Comet bartender Max Lovelace on the new project to create a daytime cafe with coffee and sandwiches that will also serve as a hangout bar neighboring the Broadway post office near a collection of other nightlife venues including Blade and Timber, the Highline, and Nacho Borracho.

UPDATE: The space was formerly home to tamale and cider joint A&A Cafe and the Broadway location of shuttered poke chain Aloha Cup Bap.

Planning a November opening, Dela Torre said going out on their own will be a new challenge for the first-time owners. “I never expected to open a place during a pandemic,” Dela Tore said.

The Pike/Pine ex-pats are planning to keep things simple and working with what they have in the former poke bar space. At 1,500 square feet, Post Pike will have room for about 50 patrons but will operate at reduced capacity under COVID-19 restrictions.

The new bar and cafe comes amid a ripple of COVID-19 closures across Capitol Hill. New projects have also popped up here and there. Post Pike joins with at least one recent example of new businesses with tiny footprints on what has been a high-rent commercial core for the neighborhood. CHS reported here on the October opening of hot dog and grill joint Soul Shack in Broadway’s tiniest commercial space — the 80-square-foot kiosk at Broadway and Harrison.

Thriving on Broadway will depend on mixing and matching how Post Pike can meet the needs both daytime and nighttime of work-from-home residents and customers in the area. Dela Torre also believes that Broadway is on their side.

“I love Capitol Hill and working on this side — the fun part,” Dela Torre said. “When I lived on Capitol Hill 15 years ago, this is where I hung out.”

Post Pike Bar and Cafe is planned for a mid-November opening at 212 Broadway E. You can keep track of updates at postpikebar.com.

