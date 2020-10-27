Seattle will spend $2M through end of 2020 on team to provide homelessness outreach services — without police

The Seattle City Council Monday voted 7 to 1 to spend more than $2 million through the end of 2020 on a homelessness outreach effort to replace the scuttled Navigation Team program.

The spending will fund an eight person team providing behavioral health services, case management, and assistance to help campers and those living outside find shelter — housing navigation services. But it won’t include police.

“There were folks in public comment who were stating their frustration about the city, having been bogged down and really important disagreements about the future direction of what our homelessness response is going to look like,” Andrew Lewis, chair of the council’s committee on homelessness and the bill’s sponsor said about the vote. “And this is the first step to all of us realizing our common interest in this and moving forward in a way that can hopefully finally bridge the divide and get people to the really critical resources that they need and that this council has appropriated money to address.”

District 3 rep Kshama Sawant was the lone vote against the bill.

As part of its effort to cut back spending on the Seattle Police Department in favor of increased funding for social and community programs, the council in September stripped funding for the Navigation Team that had been charged with helping to conduct outreach to those living homeless and managing sweeps.

Mayor Jenny Durkan, who tried to veto the cuts and fought to keep the Nav Team, called Monday’s vote a “first step” in solving issues around outreach and encampments. “This summer, the City Council and I had significant disagreements about how to address unmanaged encampments after their vote to defund the Navigation Team,” Durkan said in a statement. “Despite our disagreements, inaction is not an option for individuals experiencing homelessness and surrounding neighbors and businesses. This proposal is a first step to creating a more coordinated citywide response including city employees, but I hope City Council urgently and quickly acts to add the new shelter resources that I’ve proposed.”

Monday’s vote comes as a group of business and community organizations from across the city including the Downtown Seattle Association demanded the creation of an “interagency team” and “an immediate action plan” to address disrepair and encampments in the parks.

CHS reported here on a community call for action to begin outreach to the growing number of campers in Cal Anderson Park as parks officials continue to maintain a “temporary closure” of the space to the public. City officials have said their hands were tied until a solution is put in place to replace the Navigation Team. “Early on in the pandemic, the City of Seattle put a hold on encampment removals ​except in instances of extreme public health and public safety concerns in response to CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” a city spokesperson told CHS earlier this month. “The recent vote to eliminate the Navigation Team currently leaves the City without any tools to address encampments that pose health and safety risks.”

That issue was apparently given a $2 million patch with the latest vote on Monday.

With a little more than two months left in 2020, the larger discussion around replacing the Navigation Team will be centered on 2021’s budget as the city council continues to pound away at reshaping Durkan’s proposals for the coming year amid expectations of continued revenue issues stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. Tuesday night will bring another opportunity to speak up about the spending plan before November’s vote on the final package:

