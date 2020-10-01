Signs of normalcy: You’ll have to pay to ride the bus again (but fare enforcement remains suspended)

Bus rides on Capitol Hill will be a little more like old times starting October 1st. Metro is again collecting fares — though enforcement will continue to be suspended through at least the end of the year. “Essential trips only” also continues to be the message — though that part of the region’s COVID-19 restrictions is also shifting.

“As King County gradually reopens, use of transit will expand beyond essential trips and the need for Metro service, and the funding to support it, will increase,” the Metro announcement on the resumption of fares reads.

The agency suspended fare collection as part of streamlining its operations at the onset of the pandemic in March.

Sound Transit reinstated fares on light rail in June.

All transit operators and riders are required to wear masks.

Fare enforcement on transit, meanwhile, will be part of King County Executive Dow Constantine’s 2021 budget efforts. Constantine announced he will work with Metro and the King County Sheriff’s Office to develop alternatives to fare enforcement which has had a disproportionate impact on riders of color. The goal is for a new, more equitable system to be in place by 2022.