SPD breaks up protest groups, makes arrests after Capitol Hill property damage

Multiple people were taken into custody on Capitol Hill Saturday night after police moved on a protest crowd following incidents of property damage, according to the Seattle Police report on the incidents and social media updates from live streamers and journalists at the march.

Demonstrators accompanied by a protective convoy of vehicles were first reported marching on Broadway near Harrison around 8:30 PM where SPD said a bank and a Metro bus had been vandalized with graffiti. Graffiti was also reported on Seattle Central buildings and the shuttered Ada’s Discovery Cafe, which went out of business in July when AT&T pulled the plug on the retail and coffee experiment. With police presence increasing along the march, the groups moved through the area where SPD reports officers moved in and a dispersal order was given after individuals again busted windows at the frequently targeted E Olive Way Starbucks and reportedly threw at least one firework inside. Reports from the scene showed police using crowd control force including pepper spray during the arrests.

A dispersal order has been given to the group after extensive property damage to a business. pic.twitter.com/FviIHhikym — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 4, 2020

According to reports from the scene, the SPD dispersal order continued with police pursuing groups back to Cal Anderson where the nightly march began and where more arrests were made.

SPD says 16 were taken into custody for “property destruction, assault, failure to disperse, and rendering criminal assistance.” The King County Jail registry shows one person booked for rendering criminal assistance, one for criminal mischief, one for failure to disperse, and eight for obstruction during the overnight period. It is not clear how many if any were booked into jail for assault.

No major injuries were reported and Seattle Fire records do not show any dispatches to the area of the protest and arrests.

Saturday night’s bursts of conflict follows a relatively quiet stretch of nights for the ongoing anti-police protesting that has continued in Seattle amid wider pushes for Black Lives Matter goals. CHS reported here on the changing nature of the SPD and protester conflicts on the Hill as the ranks of demonstrators have thinned and police have taken a more forceful approach to quickly breaking down protests near the East Precinct.

There have also been increasing reports of troubles with livestreamers being targeted by police. Friday night, popular livestreamer Joey Wieser could be seen on his own feed being taken into custody by SPD after he ventured near the roll-up fence of one of the East Precinct’s vehicle and bicycle entrances. Wieser said he was immediately released but not before being detained and handcuffed.

@SeattlePD failed to Mirandize me upon arrest last night so I was released within 15 minutes of being put in handcuffs. They also said I was trespassing by ignoring the sign in this picture (right). It’s nearly 10 feet off the ground in size 14 font. Impossible to read. pic.twitter.com/Q649IaPU66 — ☂️ Joey Wieser ☂️ (@itsjosephryan) October 3, 2020

