SPD’s new Community Response Group makes arrests — including juvenile — after reports of 12th Ave property damage

Seattle Police say five people were arrested — including one juvenile — in a demonstration Thursday night near Seattle University.

According to SPD, the arrests came around 10:20 PM after police from the department’s newly formed Community Response Group ordered the demonstrators to disperse. Police say the group continued pushing dumpsters and objects into the street. There were also reports of vandalism to buildings in the area, according to East Precinct radio.

Officers arrested five people for “obstructing and resisting” near 12th and E Spring. Four of the individuals are adults and were booked into King County Jail. Police said a teen was taken into custody at the precinct before being released to a parent.

The department’s new 100-strong Community Response Group has been created to provide faster response times to 911 calls across the city while providing SPD support in response to ongoing demonstrations and protest activity, SPD interim Chief Adrian Diaz said.

