Sunday, you can add to the rapidly filling ballot drop box on Broadway and Drag Out The Vote

Ballots for the big November 2020 General Election were sent out to King County voters this week and already there have been reports of people lining up and a full ballot drop box on Broadway outside Seattle Central College.

Don’t worry — the line moves quickly and King County Elections workers have been on the case quickly to get the box emptied and the ballots secured for tabulation.

And, if you’re not yet registered, it’s not too late to be part of the celebration of democracy.

Sunday, Seattle Pride, Drag Out The Vote, and neighborhood drag artists will be in the area at Broadway and Pine to make sure new voters are also part of the effort with their ongoing Vote With Pride campaign. Between noon and 4 PM on Sunday, October 18th, drag artists Aleksa Manila, Vincent Milay, and Gaysha Starr, will be on the street “discussing the issues, helping with voter registration and distributing Vote with Pride Proud Voter Kits – including campaign stickers, yard signs, window signs, and more.”

“Since the sixties, drag has blended art and activism,” Dylan Austin, Seattle Pride board member, says. “Drag queens and trans women ignited the Stonewall uprising in 1969, and ever since drag performers have commanded attention and been at the forefront of speaking their minds on many of our most pressing issues. Now they are uniting to increase voter turnout, particularly among 18-25 year olds, queer people, people of color and queer people of color.”

The crew can also help you get registered to add your vote to the 2020 tallies. You can still register online through October 26th and in person through November 3rd.

To find your nearest county drop box, check here.

