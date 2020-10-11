Post navigation

Prev: (10/09/20) | Next: (10/11/20)

This week in CHS history | E Olive Way Gaybucks overhaul, Tacos Chukis 23rd/Union, Seattle’s ‘Grand Bargain’

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Capitol Hill shop suffers $51K jewelry heist


Death of a Capitol Hill waffle shop

The government says (Capitol Hill’s) rainbow crosswalks (spreading to Iowa) could be unsafe. Are they really? (No. No they are not.)

2018

 

Tacos Chukis ready to go big in Central District at 23rd and Union

Capitol Hill Community Post | See what lidding I-5 might look like

2017

 

Capitol Hill Station development designs finalized

No crime in E Pine truck vs. bike ‘attempted murder’

2016

 

Maps cause neighborhood stir over Seattle encampment protections

City says legendary ad space at 12th and Pine needs to come down

2015

 

Tenants claim ‘economic evictions’ by Capitol Hill building’s new owner

Broadway Chronicles | Hilloween? Clown Girl spotted on Broadway

Seattle’s Grand Bargain moves forward, trading bigger buildings for affordable housing fees

2010

 

Gaybucks overhaul includes 16-foot sign: Installation scheduled for Wednesday morning

Mayor’s Broadway agenda: Here’s what made the cut for Mayor Mike’s tour


BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.