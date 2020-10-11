This week in CHS history | E Olive Way Gaybucks overhaul, Tacos Chukis 23rd/Union, Seattle’s ‘Grand Bargain’

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
The government says (Capitol Hill’s) rainbow crosswalks (spreading to Iowa) could be unsafe. Are they really? (No. No they are not.)
Tacos Chukis ready to go big in Central District at 23rd and Union
Capitol Hill Community Post | See what lidding I-5 might look like
Maps cause neighborhood stir over Seattle encampment protections
City says legendary ad space at 12th and Pine needs to come down
Tenants claim ‘economic evictions’ by Capitol Hill building’s new owner
Broadway Chronicles | Hilloween? Clown Girl spotted on Broadway
Seattle’s Grand Bargain moves forward, trading bigger buildings for affordable housing fees
Gaybucks overhaul includes 16-foot sign: Installation scheduled for Wednesday morning
Mayor’s Broadway agenda: Here’s what made the cut for Mayor Mike’s tour
