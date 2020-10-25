Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Hilloweens past, Bauhaus returns, Whole Foods opens on Broadway, 2010 Capitol Hill fraud wave

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

CHS Pics | Hilloween 2019 weekend pics — Plus, where to trick or treat on Capitol Hill

With new lease on life in the neighborhood, Bauhaus returns to Capitol Hill


In Africatown ‘showdown,’ Sawant and Orion trade blows over who shows up — and who calls each campaign’s shots

The story of the Trick or Treat House of Montlake

2018

 

60+ pictures of a not watered down Hilloween 2018

First look: Whole Foods Madison Broadway

The Crescent, under new ownership, ready for another 70 years on Capitol Hill

Sound Transit’s solution for Capitol Hill Station escalator problems: stairs

2017

 

Moving on from streetcar extension plan, city also ditches Broadway bike and street improvements

13 things CHS heard at the Seattle Peoples Party forum

80+ pictures from Pike/Pine Hilloween weekend 2017 (and where to trick or treat on Capitol Hill)

2016

 

Uncle Ikes — and Angel’s Shoe Repair — now open on Capitol Hill

Microsoft running larger employee shuttles more often through Capitol Hill amid increased demand

Where to trick or treat on Capitol Hill — plus, 100+ pictures from Hilloween weekend

2015

 

Garbage truck gone rogue closes streets around E Olive Way

CHS Pics | 2015… the year Hilloween got wet (again)

Sawant and Capitol Hill nightlife owner team up for small business rent control plan — UPDATE

2010

 

Fraud wave appears to be hitting Capitol Hill credit card users — UPDATE

Capitol Hill-oween 2010 open thread: Pictures and more

Fire department nixes Broadway haunted house

