This week in CHS history | Sawant-Banks debate, Carmelo’s Tacos is born, CHS sabbatical ends

Carmelo Gaspar, center


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

‘It’s rooted in the 1970s-era conception of environmentalism’ — Seattle looks to rein in state policy used to push back on big projects and developments

‘Shots fired at the Baltic Room’ — Two hit in Capitol Hill shootout


With carts of meatballs and salumi, ‘fancy and simple’ Altura sibling Carrello now open on Broadway

With Urban Animal vet clinic expansion, sun will set on Cafe Solstice Capitol Hill

2018

 

Capitol Hill leather and kink shop ready to breathe life back into Pike/Pine building with history of silent movies, auto row rubber, burlesque rumors, and, um, toy repair

Carmelo’s Tacos a silver lining of taco goodness inside Capitol Hill’s Hillcrest Market

Where, when, and why Capitol Hill calls 911

2017

 

10 PM paid parking is coming to Capitol Hill

CHS sabbatical: We’re back

2016

 

109-year-old church slated for demolition on 14th Ave

Police search area after one shot at 23rd and Union

Why 20 Capitol Hill neighbors are opposing the mixed-use project at 19th and Mercer

2015

 

With 80 square feet of pride, tiny TNT Espresso says goodbye to Broadway

Sawant and Banks throw barbs — and take a few hits — in District 3 debate

First Hill Streetcar: 300 miles or so to go

2010

 

Cafe Metropolitain to make way for CC Attle’s move

2010 Capitol Hill crime trends: Burglaries and robberies have jumped — but not everywhere

Tunnels put Sound Transit on hook for home — Why sandy voids (probably) won’t be a Cap Hill problem

