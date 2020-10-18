This week in CHS history | Summit/John skatedot controversy, Sitka and Spruce closure, Value Village RIP

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
$15 now? Nah. Chef Matt Dillon says try ‘triple net’ when sorting out why he’s closing Capitol Hill’s Sitka and Spruce
How $150K ‘Public Life Study’ could be start of creating a Capitol Hill pedestrian and bike-only superblock
No injuries reported in Sunday afternoon shootout across from Garfield High School
Capitol Hill corner shop becomes Noren Restaurant and Lounge
Police can’t find gunman — or intended target — after overnight Capitol Hill shootout
‘Save Saba’ — Sawant rallies support to protect 12th Ave Ethiopian restaurant, ‘stop gentrification in our community’
Expert: Woman’s unsolved 2015 Madison Valley death ‘most likely a homicide’
KUOW: District didn’t want us to visit this struggling Seattle school… on Capitol Hill
D’ La Santa taking a family approach to great Mexican food on 10th Ave E
Derschang’s Bait Shop ready to set sail under familiar new owners
After encampment backlash, mayor rolls out ‘Interim Action Plan’ on Seattle homelessness
Einstein Bros. bagel chain’s exit puts a new commercial hole in Broadway
Capitol Hill Value Village to close after one last Halloween — UPDATE
Downtown programs will expand to Capitol Hill to help calm ‘street disorder’
Capitol Hill area average property values near $1 million after biggest hike in a decade
Why we can’t have nice things: Summit/John skatedot brings complaints, park changes
