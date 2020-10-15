Unlawful dumping: Police make arrests after group tosses trash over East Precinct wall

From what I understand they were arrested for illegal dumping (throwing trash over the fence) pic.twitter.com/CvxIb20klA — John Mitchell (@johnmitch) October 15, 2020

Multiple people were taken into custody late Wednesday night after a small group threw bags of trash over the concrete wall outside Capitol Hill’s East Precinct.

The King County Jail registry shows at least three people booked for charges including unlawful dumping, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

According to East Precinct radio updates and social media reports, the group was reported outside the precinct around 11:30 PM when police responded and began taking multiple people into custody.

Seattle Gay News journalist Renee Raketty reported a dozen arrested and said bags of trash could be seen stuck on the precinct fence. The trash tossing has been a frequent tactic for East Precinct demonstrators.

Wednesday’s incident followed a reported clean-up effort in Cal Anderson after a group of business and community leaders called on the city to restore regular maintenance and reopen the park.

Protests have continued in Seattle and the East Precinct but a much smaller scale than the massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations this summer. The nearly nightly efforts across Capitol Hill have taken on an anti-police and anti-large corporation focus with continuing clashes with SPD and property damage at businesses like the many area Starbucks shops.

Wednesday night prior to the crackdown outside the East Precinct, police were called to 15th Ave as the group marched through the area to a report that a man had been assaulted by the demonstration crowd. Police are investigating the matter. Seattle Fire reported the man’s injuries as minor and he was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police reported the size of the protest group at around 15 people.

UPDATE: Seattle Fire was called to the arrest area and the East Precinct for one person being taken into custody complaining of feeling unwell and another for treatment of a possible broken nose.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.