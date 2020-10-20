You can try on history again as Seattle cap and jersey maker Ebbets Field Flannels teams up with Throwbacks Northwest at Capitol Hill vintage shop

Tuesday night brings the first pitch of the 2020 World Series which pits the storied franchise of the Los Angeles Dodgers dating back to their roots in 1883 Brooklyn against the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that traces its history all the way back to… 1998. For baseball lovers, it will be a moment of nostalgia worth celebrating. Back in March as Spring Training came to an abrupt end, it seemed possible there wouldn’t even be a 2020 season.

In that spirit, there’s a new team in Pike/Pine pairing up and hoping to rise amid the ongoing pandemic. Capitol Hill vintage retailer Throwbacks Northwest has welcomed Seattle’s Ebbets Field Flannels to join its retail mix on E Pike.

“It’s finally here. For everyone who has been longing for a place to try on an Ebbets cap or pop in and see some history, the wait is over,” the popular creator of reproduction historical sports caps and wool flannel jerseys said in its announcement of the new collaboration.

As Spring Training was canceled, March also brought troubling news for fans of sports and its culture of nostalgia as Ebbets announced it was forced to close its Pioneer Square shop.

Ebbets has now revived its in-person, off-the-rack shopping experience with a selection of items on display inside the Capitol Hill Throwbacks.

CHS reported here in 2019 on the store’s decade of business on Capitol Hill as Rialto “Rio” Estolas built his shop’s reputation for sports style of a bygone era and plenty of Sonics gear. “We don’t necessarily sell clothes,” one employee said at the time. “We sell nostalgia. A lot of this is memories — special memories you know. People remember that game they went to with their dad, and maybe their dad has passed away now. Or they grew up playing Little League and they remember watching Ken Griffey Jr. play.”

Throwbacks Northwest and the new partnership with Ebbets Field Flannels can be found at 1205 E Pike. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, noon to 5 PM, and Friday through Saturday, noon to 7 PM. You can learn more at throwbacksnw.com.

