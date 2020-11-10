911 | Cal Anderson hatchet assault, Madrona electrocution accident, Lake WA Blvd arsons

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or tune into the CHS Scanner page.

Hatchet assault: Police took one man into custody but say the victim refused medical attention after an assault with a hatchet in Cal Anderson Park Sunday morning. According to the SPD report on the incident, police and medics were called to a large disturbance in the park around 11:30 AM and were flagged down by the suspect who admitted he had struck the other man in the head with the hatchet. Police detained the suspect and located the victim in a tent inside the park. “The victim stated he was hit in the head with a hatchet as he intervened in the disturbance near the encampment,” the SPD report reads. “As Seattle Fire was responding to the scene, the victim refused all medical assistance. Officers were not able to persuade the victim to wait for Seattle Fire to evaluate his injury.” Police say the suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

At approximately 3:20pm, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical call related to an industrial accident in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue. A 52-year-old man and a 27-year-old man had been working on the outside of a building using an aluminum ladder. Both men were standing on the ground attempting to move the ladder when a strong gust of wind blew the top of it into a nearby power line. Both men were electrocuted. The older man died at the scene and the younger man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. SPD investigated the incident.

Hey Seattle Capitol Hill area, I was really excited to snag a limited edition ring from one of my favorite jewelers and it was likely taken from my building yesterday before I could get it. FUN. If you see it in any pawn shops or elsewhere can you let me know? It’s a lonngshot. pic.twitter.com/Jh6gDERurk — Pam Wishbow (@pamwishbow) November 7, 2020

