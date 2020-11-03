911 | Canterbury booze burglary bust, Central District gunfire, Seattle catalytic converter theft wave

On 10-21-2020 at 1312 hours, while a patrol officer was responding to an Auto Theft call, she encountered a subject blocking the roadway on 12th Av. The pedestrian standing in the middle of traffic forced cars to halt and the officer used her emergency equipment to signal the subject that he should move out of the road. The subject responded by screaming at the officer and rushing up to her patrol vehicle. The subject then began slamming items that he was holding into the officer’s patrol car. The officer reported the attack, requested more units, and drove past the subject rather than engage him in a physical fight. The officer observed the subject from a distance as he chased after her until multiple other units arrived. The violent subject also began running at arriving units, screaming “shoot me” and other numerous expletives. At one point the subject reached into his vest as if he had a gun while he continued to chase officers and scream at them to shoot him. Officers formed a contact team with several less lethal tools and moved toward the subject just as East Sergeants arrived on scene. Officers tried to negotiate with the subject for several minutes as the subject continued to scream at them. Officers used verbal interaction as a distraction as they moved closer to the subject, eventually grabbing hold of him and taking him into custody.