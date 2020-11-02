Amid *huge* early turnout and hope of leaving 2016 behind, Capitol Hill faces Election Night 2020

Four years ago on Election Night, CHS readers went to bed with excitement about the strong showings for Pramila Jayapal, Nicole Macri, and Sound Transit 3 — and worries from the just before midnight concession of Hillary Clinton in her defeat by Donald Trump. An overnight protest gathered groups at 10th and Pike and small fires were reported set across the Hill and in Cal Anderson Park. There were no reported arrests and Seattle Police mostly stood by to monitor the small crowds but it was a sign of the years to come.

In 2020 as we prepare again for Election Night in Seattle, there are reasons for optimism even as already boarded business districts add new corners of plywood to join the blocks that have stayed boarded up throughout the pandemic and ongoing protests. Polling has improved thanks to increased effort at the state level. And turnout is surging across much of the country boosted by gains and improvements in by-mail and absentee voting in many states.

In King County, turnout has already reached 72% with 1,014,557 ballots returned as of Sunday night’s update.

That’s only 40,000 shy of the voter total here in 2016 when the county reached 82%. Our own 43rd State Legislative District is doing even better with a 76.5% turnout already recorded. And there is still time. Stop by the ballot drop box in front of the Seattle Central campus on Broadway just north of Pine before Tuesday at 8 PM — the sooner the better. Need help? We’ve rounded-up 2020 endorsements from area publications and organizations here. There some important decisions to be made beyond Trump vs. Biden.

The lobby of my old apartment has boards up. Never happened during CHOP. pic.twitter.com/9Kyj9kBINU — matt (@mmitgang) November 1, 2020

The weightiest decisions on the night, of course, won’t come down to King County. Instead, we’ll be watching places like Maricopa and Lackawanna, Tarrant County, and, yes, Broward.

After months of Black Lives Matter protests and the political fallout from the demands for defunding the police department still settling, and with ongoing anti-police demonstrations still happening nightly, Seattle officials have struck a cautious tone regarding possible unrest in the coming days.

The city says Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office has been “closely coordinating with the Governor, County Executive, and City departments for a safe and secure Election Day” and that it “has not received any reports of threats or events for Election Day.”

“As of this writing, the Seattle Police Department nor other law enforcement agencies do not have any intelligence to indicate that there are any threats for Election Day or the days following. Our partners at King County Elections have not reported any threats or security issues at any ballot boxes,” a message sent Friday from the city’s Office of Economic Development to business and community organizations across the city reads. “As such, the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department, and other law enforcement agencies have been planning for contingency purposes only in order to be prepared for a wide range of scenarios.”

Seattle Police officials this weekend also announced efforts around “De-escalation, Communication, Protest Medics and Media” and changes to the way they handle demonstrations.

SPD commanders have been more explicit, telling community groups the department is prepared for large-scale civil unrest after the election without citing reported threats or specifics about the department’s concerns. “We don’t know what’s going to happen during the election, so we’re preparing for the whole week, from Sunday to Sunday, planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” and SPD representative told a community crime group last week.

Meanwhile, there will be no candidate parties in Pike/Pine this year. If you’re looking for community, the 43rd District Democrats are hosting a virtual party. After weeks and months of nightly protests, another demonstration seems likely. And maybe, just maybe, the results will be happy enough for socially distanced Election Night dancing in the streets of Capitol Hill. It’s been awhile.

