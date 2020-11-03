Bid protest delays start of construction but Volunteer Park amphitheater replacement still planned for summer debut

A last minute wrinkle has further delayed the start of construction on the $3,000,000 Volunteer Park amphitheater replacement project but the city says the effort is about to get back on track.

According to the city and the Volunteer Park Trust, a protest was filed against the winning bid in the city’s contracting process and the project is out for a rebid ending November 4th. The city did not provide details of why the protest was filed against the bid selected in August but the procedure usually occurs when another bidder shows that the winning proposal would not meet the needs of the contract.

The trust community group says the setback means construction on the project is now planned to begin in January 2021, “with completion estimated at the end of summer.”

CHS reported here on the final design and construction plans for the project to replace the crumbling masonry stage in Volunteer Park’s meadow with a “modern facility that will have a roof, storage and green room space, all-gender bathrooms, upgraded electrical access, and a resilient floor that will even accommodate dance performances.”

“By next summer, the park will have a new venue with a roof, new restrooms, and many amenities for performers and performances,” the Volunteer Park Trust wrote in its announcement on the impending start of construction. “Funded by hundreds of donations from community members and public funding for arts and recreation projects, the new amphitheater is this generation’s contribution to the historic and beloved park.”

You can learn more at volunteerparktrust.org.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.