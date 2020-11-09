Capitol Hill Goodwill lined up for mixed-use development

Plans have been filed with the city to replace the Capitol Hill Goodwill with a mixed-use development that would add around 170 new apartment units to Belmont Ave E just off E Olive Way.

The Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce reports the planning could be part of the first steps in a sale of the 1926-built building by longtime ownership.

In the early filings, the development is being planned by VIA Architecture as a seven-story structure with 171 apartment units on the sloping lot.

CHS reported here on the 2013 closure of Half Price Books and real estate investor Jan Jarman’s efforts to find a new tenant for the 14,000-square-foot, two-level property.

In mid-2014, Goodwill debuted its Capitol Hill store in the building marking a brief golden age for Capitol Hill vintage and thrift shopping. In 2015, the neighborhood’s popular Value Village location shuttered after one last Halloween. Meanwhile, Lifelong Thrift replaced Red Light and continues to operate its store and donation center on Broadway.

Goodwill stores are operating again under retail restrictions during the ongoing pandemic and the Belmont Ave E location remains plywood-covered but open. If the 2014 deal with the nonprofit retail and jobs organization was a common ten-year lease, you might see a development plan and sale rounding into shape sometime around 2024.

Despite the impacts of COVID-19, Capitol Hill has continued to see small ripples of new development still moving through its neighborhoods. CHS reported here on plans to build an eight-story development on the block of E Pike currently home to Gay City and Kaladi Brothers. A huge round of construction is also wrapping up centered around the major development above Capitol Hill Station.

