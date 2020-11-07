Post navigation

Prev: (11/06/20) |

Celebration on Capitol Hill as the anarchist jurisdiction says fuck Donald Trump — UPDATE: Party and demonstrations in the ‘former CHOP’

Posted on by

Capitol Hill woke to shouts, music, and fireworks as Seattle got the news Saturday.

Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris will become the nation’s the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

UPDATE: There’s a party in the “former CHOP”

CHS, of course, caled the race yesterday along with information about Saturday’s planned Protect Every Person rally at Westlake.

CHS found a few small celebrations in the streets Saturday morning. With dance parties breaking out across the country, expect some socially distanced partying around the Hill through the day and night.

Have fun and be safe.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.