Celebration on Capitol Hill as the anarchist jurisdiction says fuck Donald Trump — UPDATE: Party and demonstrations in the ‘former CHOP’

Happy folks dancing on street corners for #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/2M8ecIaRlu — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) November 7, 2020

Capitol Hill woke to shouts, music, and fireworks as Seattle got the news Saturday.

Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris will become the nation’s the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

UPDATE: There’s a party in the “former CHOP”

Crowd at Cal Anderson continuing to grow. Dance party in the former CHOP. pic.twitter.com/eintnWuaho — matt (@mmitgang) November 7, 2020

Now just need to tear down East Precinct wall, reopen Cal Anderson, and defund SPD https://t.co/zZksqwMlQH https://t.co/QlaKyOaaOt https://t.co/XkEQxQmLj5 pic.twitter.com/76VmyvDuZg — jseattle (@jseattle) November 7, 2020

Cap hill is celebrating pic.twitter.com/JffRl7Pawy — TomofHankies (@HankiesTomof) November 7, 2020

Inbox: @RepJayapal statement — "Today is only possible because people across our state and throughout our country put aside cynicism, doubts and fears to step up, speak out and organize—not only for this election but for the past four years of the Trump presidency" pic.twitter.com/e0AD22dMmW — jseattle (@jseattle) November 7, 2020

Fun morning. Still more to do. Protect Every Person rally today starting in Westlake https://t.co/9Ml5bqCifF pic.twitter.com/Ma5nehxvDG — jseattle (@jseattle) November 7, 2020

There's basically a marching band happening in capitol hill Seattle, but I'm okay with it this time. — lullaby star (@liakhtar) November 7, 2020

My street is filled with screams of the few Capitol Hill residents who were awake at 830am this morning. 💙🎊💙🎊💙🎊 — alysha fung koehler (@alysha_ko) November 7, 2020

Fireworks going off on Capitol Hill!! Praise Moses!!! — Eli Lieberman (@lieberschnitzel) November 7, 2020

Ah, the marvelous sounds from Capitol Hill of people shrieking “Fuck @realDonaldTrump!!” Out of their windows and balconies. #seattle #fuckingfinally — Megan Radke (@megan_radke) November 7, 2020

CHS, of course, caled the race yesterday along with information about Saturday’s planned Protect Every Person rally at Westlake.

CHS found a few small celebrations in the streets Saturday morning. With dance parties breaking out across the country, expect some socially distanced partying around the Hill through the day and night.

Have fun and be safe.

