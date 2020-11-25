Driver busted for DUI in five-car E Pike collision

Police say a driver was busted for DUI and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries in an incident Tuesday night that left cars scattered across the street and sidewalk along E Pike at Bellevue.

SPD and Seattle Fire were called to the scene of multiple crashed vehicles just before 8:30 PM and found one of the smashed up cars on the sidewalk resting against the wall of the First Covenant Church. Cars including a silver Subaru SUV were scattered across the area but other occupants reported only minor injuries, police said. There were no reported injuries to pedestrians or bikers in the busy area.

One driver was determined to be under the influence and was taken into custody, according to police.

In all, the crashes involved five vehicles. No buildings were seriously damaged. SDOT was called to the scene to clean up fluids reported leaking from vehicles involved in the crash.

Eastbound Pike was closed during the response and investigation and was reported back open around 9:30 PM.

Officers are clearing the scene of this 5-vehicle collision in #CapitolHill at Bellevue Ave and E Pike St. One driver is in custody for investigation of DUI and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Other involved parties reported only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/tNVGsPsdX6 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 25, 2020

