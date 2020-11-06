Low Income Housing Institute and Central District church collecting feedback on plan for 22nd and Union development

The Low Income Housing Institute and the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd are seeking community feedback on their plan for Good Shepherd Housing, an affordable housing development at 22nd and Union with 75 of its 100 units reserved for homeless residents.

The remaining 25 apartments are hoped to “serve the needs of low wage workers at risk of displacement from the Central Area.”

LIHI and the church previously hosted a tiny home village at the site.

The housing provider says it will use affirmative marketing “to ensure that the neighborhood residents experiencing homelessness and who are at risk of displacement are aware of the rental opportunities the building offers.”

Runberg Architecture Group will design the project.

You can learn more and add feedback in the early stages of the development process at lihi.org.

