Man killed during Capitol Hill election celebrations identified — Police call for public’s help in investigation

The man shot and killed in the street on Capitol Hill in the midst of weekend Biden-Harris celebrations has been identified as Marquies Patterson.

Groups held a vigil Sunday night at 10th and Pike at the scene where the 31-year-old was gunned down and marked the death of a Black man only a block from the neighborhood’s large Black Lives Matter street mural and the area where the summer’s Capitol Hill occupied protest formed.

Hours earlier as music and dancing continued late into the night after a long day of celebrating the election results, Patterson was shot at close range by a male suspect on foot, According to Seattle Fire, Patterson died as an ambulance was taking him to Harborview.

CHS reported details of the 1 AM shooting as police detained multiple people and searched the area for a Black male reported by witnesses to have been the shooter. A gun was reported to have been picked up by a witness and taken from the scene but Seattle Police Monday could not confirm if the murder weapon had been recovered.

SPD has called for the public’s help in identifying Patterson’s assailant.

A SPD spokesperson said the department is not currently preparing any security video from the area for public release.

The department says the shooting does not appear to be politically motivated.

Family tells the Seattle Times the father of two had been in the area to join the celebrations.

According to his Facebook profile, Patterson was a resident of Tacoma.

Patterson’s murder is part of a spike in homicides reported in the city so far in 2020.

