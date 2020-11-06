Post navigation

Police investigate reported gunfire near Cal Anderson

Seattle Police investigated a report of gunfire early Friday morning on the edge of Cal Anderson Park.

According to East Precinct radio updates, multiple people in the park reported a shootout involving a white sedan near Nagle and Pine around 4:20 AM.

Police responded to the area but did not immediately locate the vehicle or any suspects, There were no reported injuries or property damage.

