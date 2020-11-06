President-elect Biden making Friday night address — ‘Protect Every Person’ rally Saturday in Westlake

After an excruciating Election Night and week of steadily growing vote counts for the Democratic challengers, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are planned to address the nation Friday night.

A scheduled hour for the “prime time” appearance has not been announced.

Vote totals Friday showed Biden and Harris winning Pennsylvania, putting the ticket over the 270 threshold required to claim Electoral College victory — though major media has been reluctant to declare winners in the race and in still un-called battlegrounds Georgia and Nevada given the blistering attacks leveled over early calls on Arizona.

The Trump administration campaign is also threatening legal actions and has hopes for recounts but most experts agree any reversal of the totals seen by Friday in the remaining states seemed highly unlikely.

Wednesday night, a rally in Pioneer Square featured several groups including Black Lives Matter organizers calling for every vote to be counted in the 2020 election. Saturday, groups will gather in Westlake for a “Protect Every Person” rally.

Spread the word— This Saturday at 12pm:

Our work continues: Protect Every Person. We are gathering at Westlake Park for a rally and march. Thank you @NikkitaOliver for the artwork #DefundSPD #ProtectEveryPerson #BlackLivesMatter #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/p5So3Zri3J — 350 Seattle (@350_Seattle) November 6, 2020

