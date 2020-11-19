Save some paper and get get your Democracy Vouchers online as program expands to mayor’s race in 2021

Mayor Jenny Durkan is already building a war chest for 2021. And at least one opponent is already lined up.

In what could be the next in a growing line of “most expensive Seattle election’s ever,” Seattle’s Democracy Vouchers program will play an even larger role in trying to keep the playing field level.

The program says its 2021 vouchers will be distributed in February but officials with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission that administers the program are suggesting an even better way to take part in the program — online. You can register to receive virtual vouchers instead of the paper variety:

Sign up to receive your Online Democracy Vouchers for the 2021 election. You will receive an email early 2021 to access your online vouchers.

CHS reported here on the important role the vouchers played in last year’s hugely expensive run for the Kshama Sawant’s District 3 seat.

The program, first used in 2017, is funded by $3 million in annual property taxes raised by the city, which allow each voter to receive four $25 vouchers each election cycle that they can sign over to any qualifying candidate in Seattle to help fund their campaigns. The mayoral race has not been eligible for the program but in 2021, the voucher fundraising limits are higher and the program will have accumulated the funds necessary to power the additional campaigns.

Registered voters in Seattle should automatically receive the $100 in vouchers in the mail or you’ll get an email early next year if you register for the online program. Seattle residents who are at least 18 and are either a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or a lawful permanent resident can apply for vouchers here. You can request replacement vouchers here.

More information is available at seattle.gov/democracyvoucher.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.