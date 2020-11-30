Seattle World AIDS Day virtual event will include dedication of first AIDS Memorial Pathway artwork

A virtual event to mark Tuesday’s World AIDS Day will include the dedication of the first artwork completed for Capitol Hill’s AIDS Memorial Pathway, a project planned to link the Capitol Hill Station transit facility, housing, and new grocery store and commercial projects to Cal Anderson Park.

Stories of the Past, Stories of the Present: Honoring World AIDS Day takes place starting at 5 PM Tuesday with an online program “to reflect on the impact of HIV/AIDS” that will include the dedication of the AMP photography project In This Way We Loved One Another by artist and poet Storme Webber that hangs at the Cathy Hillenbrand Community Room inside the affordable Station House Building that is part of the station’s mixed-use developments.

The $2.9 million public-private pathway project has been powered by developer Gerding Edlen, Sound Transit, SDOT and Seattle Parks and Recreation along with major support from community fundraising. CHS reported on the project and its artists here early this year.

The AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway is joined by the Gates Foundation Discovery Center in hosting Tuesday’s online event. You can RSVP here.

